Pitru Paksha 2025: Do's And Don'ts To Follow During Shradh

Pitru Paksha is also known as Shradh Paksha in Hinduism. It is a 15-day period in the Hindu calendar dedicated to remembering and honouring one's ancestors. It is believed that during this time, the souls of departed ancestors visit the earth to bless their descendants when rituals are performed with sincerity and devotion.

Pinddan is done to honour the souls of ancestors for their peace. Here are some actions you should consider doing and some you should avoid during these days.

We honor our ancestors this Pitru Paksha. It is a time to remember that their blessings and guidance are the very foundation of our journey.

"तत्त्वं वेत्स्यति मातुर्मांश्च पितृर्मांनाचार्यवॅनित्सौ।"

About Pitru Paksh

Pitru Paksha is a 15-day period in the Hindu lunar calendar where families honour their deceased ancestors through rituals and acts of charity, which is known as shradh. According to Drik Panchang, Pitru Paksha will end on Monday, September 21, 2025.

Do's

During Pitru Paksha, you can perform rituals at home or holy places like Gaya, Varanasi, and Haridwar. Visiting sacred sites such as Gaya, Varanasi, and Haridwar is considered highly auspicious for performing ancestral rituals. During these days, cook foods like rice, vegetable dishes, and lentil and offer these foods to Brahmins and crows, who are seen as messengers of the ancestors.

Prepare Pindas, balls made of rice and barely mixed with other ingredients, and offer them to the ancestors to symbolise their physical bodies and help their souls find peace. Apart from this, offer water mixed with sesame seeds, barley, and kusha grass while chanting mantras to quench the thirst of the departed souls. It is also necessary to donate food, clothes, money, and other items to the poor. Recite mantras, such as "Om Pitru Devatabhyo Namaha," to complete your puja.

Don'ts

Certain activities are traditionally avoided during the 15 days of Pitru Paksha. You should only consume satvic food and avoid consuming non-vegetarian foods and alcohol. It is prohibited to purchase new clothing, footwear, and other items. According to the guidelines, purchasing a new house and performing the griha pravesh is also forbidden. Prominent temples like the Jyotriligans and other sites should not be visited. Avoid some major events like weddings, starting a business, and celebrating the birth of a child, cutting hair, and other things.

Significance of Pitru Paksha

The word pitru means ancestors, and paksha refers to a fortnight. This period is considered highly sacred. The day allows families to express gratitude, seek forgiveness, and ensure peace for their departed loved ones. Hindus believe that performing shradh rituals helps liberate the souls of ancestors, granting them satisfaction in the afterlife and blessings for the family's well-being, prosperity, and protection from obstacles.