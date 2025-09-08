Pitru Paksha 2025: Know Why Crows Are Fed During Shradh

Pitru Paksha 2025: | Photo Credit: Canva

Pitru Paksha is also known as Shradh Paksha in Hinduism. It is a 16-day period in the Hindu calendar dedicated to remembering and honouring one’s ancestors. It is believed that during this time, the souls of departed ancestors visit the earth to bless their descendants when rituals are performed with sincerity and devotion. Know why crows are fed during Pitru Paksha.

PTI PHOTOS | People perform rituals to pay homage to their ancestors during ‘Pitru Paksha’ in Prayagraj, Varanasi and Mirzapur. pic.twitter.com/5oiNcXczVB — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 8, 2025

Pitru Paksha 2025

Pitru Paksha is a 16-day period in the Hindu lunar calendar where families honour their deceased ancestors through rituals and acts of charity, which is known as shradh. According to Drik Panchang, Pitru Paksha will end on Monday, September 08, 2025

Pratipada Tithi Begins - 11:38 PM on September 07, 2025

Pratipada Tithi Ends - 09:11 PM on September 08, 2025

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Why are crows fed during Shradh?

In Hindu traditions, crows are fed during Pitru Paksha because they are viewed as messengers of ancestors. It is believed that these birds serve as earthly manifestations or representatives of departed loved ones. During the Shradh rituals, offering food to crows is rooted in the idea that the ancestors will partake in the food residing in Yamlok, bringing satisfaction to their souls.

Crows are linked to Lord Yamaraj

In Hindu mythology, crows are closely associated with Lord Yamraj, the god of death in Hinduism. Crows are regarded as his envoys and are thought to transport the spirits of departed ancestors to Yama-loka (the realm of ancestors) and to serve as a channel for ancestors to obtain offerings. In Hindu customs, providing food to crows during Pitru Paksha (a time to honour departed ancestors) is an important practice, as it is thought that the crows consume the food on behalf of their ancestors, pleasing them and bestowing blessings upon the living.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Meaning and significance of Pitru Paksha

The word Pitru means ancestors, and Paksha refers to a fortnight. This period is considered highly sacred. The day allows families to express gratitude, seek forgiveness, and ensure peace for their departed loved ones. Hindus believe that performing Shradh rituals helps liberate the souls of ancestors, granting them satisfaction in the afterlife and blessings for the family’s well-being, prosperity, and protection from obstacles.