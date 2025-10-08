Malaika Arora's Handcrafted Outfit Took 500 Hours To Be Created!

By: Anita Aikara | October 08, 2025
A vision in molten silver, Malaika Arora brought Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna's new couture collection 'Astride' to a close in a metallic gown
All Images Courtesy: Rohit Gandhi And Rahul Khanna/Instagram
Strong, graceful, and luminous, the ensemble had structure, fluidity and resonated with Malaika's personality
Glimmering like liquid metal, the outfit took over 500 hours and was created from interlinked metallic mesh
Mala flanked by the designers Rahul Khanna and Rohit Gandhi.
Models in fluid drapes and metallic silhouettes shimmered like race-night trophies
The show took place at the Hyderabad Race Club where the thrill of horse racing met the world of high fashion
The evening was a celebration of elegance, culture, and the timeless spirit of the derby