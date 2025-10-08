'People Are Very Careless In India': England Traveller BASHES Jaipur Residents For Littering, Desi Netizens Support Him

Alex Wanders | Instagram

Travel influencer Alex Wanders, who has been documenting his journey across India, shared a video from Jaipur that sparked a heated debate online. In the old clip, he captured a scene of locals offering free milk-based pink drinks on the streets, a kind community gesture meant to help people beat the heat. But what happened next left him shocked.

'There is a bin right here but no one chooses to use it'

Instead of disposing of the empty cups properly, many people were seen tossing them directly onto the road, creating plastic waste. Showing the mess, Alex said in his September video, "There is a bin right here, but no one chooses to use it. This is why, as a planet, we’re absolutely choked."

He further explained, “I’m in India right now, and they’re doing this community giveaway because it’s very hot. They’re giving free drinks, but when they’re finished, it just ends up on the streets. They just chuck it on the floor.”

Check out the video below:

'Kind gesture in Jaipur turns into a mess'

When someone offered him the drink, Alex politely declined. “People are very careless in India because it’ll go into the ocean, and they are throwing it on the road,” Alex expressed.

Sharing the clip, he wrote, “Kind gesture in Jaipur turns into a mess. 🤦🏻 These are fully grown adults doing this, by the way. Probably going to get some abuse for this, but I’m just showing the truth…”

Indians support him

Surprisingly, many Indian users supported him, acknowledging the issue of poor civic sense. “Can’t defend my country on this topic anymore 🥲,” stated one user. Another commented, “We Indians never heard about civic sense or discipline.” "Unfortunately, I completely agree with you," read a third comment.