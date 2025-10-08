 'Go Work': Jeff Bezos' Success Rule For Gen Z Entrepreneurs
"I always advise young people: Go work at a best-practices company somewhere where you can learn a lot of basic fundamental things [like] how to hire really well, how to interview, etc.," says Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

Aanchal Chaudhary
Updated: Wednesday, October 08, 2025, 10:50 AM IST
Amazon owner Jeff Bezos | @aglongo Twitter

In a world where people in their 20s are obsessed with becoming the next tech billionaire, Jeff Bezos has a refreshing reality check for Gen Z dreamers. The Amazon founder says before you chase unicorns, go get some experience. His message is simple: “Work first, build later.” Because, according to Bezos, the best entrepreneurs aren’t born overnight; they’re built through experience.

Bezos: 'I always advise young people: Go work at a best-practices company'

Speaking at the Italian Tech Week earlier this month, Bezos shared his golden rule for aspiring founders. While stories of Mark Zuckerberg and Bill Gates dropping out of Harvard to build empires are inspiring, Bezos believes they’re rare exceptions, not the rule.

"It’s possible to be 18, 19, or 20 years old and drop out of college to become a great entrepreneur," Bezos said, as reported by Fortune. "But these tech leaders are the exception."

Instead, he urges young people to spend time working for great companies first. "I always advise young people: Go work at a best-practices company somewhere where you can learn a lot of basic fundamental things [like] how to hire really well, how to interview, etc. There's a lot of stuff you would learn in a great company that will help you, and then there's still lots of time to start a company after you have absorbed it," he explained.

According to Bezos, early corporate experience doesn’t slow you down; it gives you the toolkit you’ll need to build something that lasts.

Experience that built amazon

Bezos’ own journey is a testament to his advice. Before launching Amazon at age 30, he spent nearly a decade working in finance and technology, mastering how businesses function. That foundation, he says, made all the difference.

“Those extra 10 years of experience actually improved the odds that Amazon would succeed,” Bezos reflected. And succeed it did; today, Amazon reportedly boasts a $2.33 trillion market cap, while Bezos himself holds a $234 billion fortune, making him the world’s fifth-richest person.

'Go Work': Jeff Bezos' Success Rule For Gen Z Entrepreneurs

