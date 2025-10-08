California Becomes Third US State To Announce Diwali As An Official Statewide Holiday

Diwali in California | Photo Credit: X/ ANI

California has officially recognised Diwali as a statewide holiday, making it the third state in the US to do so. In 2024, Pennsylvania became the first US state to declare Diwali a statewide holiday. On Tuesday, October 6, the Governor of California enacted the bill, which will take effect on January 1, 2026. This legislation allows public schools and educational institutions across the state to observe the holiday. State employees can take a day off, and public school students will be granted an excused absence to celebrate the festival. The updated law acknowledges that Diwali is celebrated by Hindus, Jains, and Buddhists.

STORY | In historic development, California designates Diwali as state holiday



In a historic development for the Indian diaspora, California has designated Diwali as an official state holiday, becoming the third state in the US to officially recognise the Indian festival of… pic.twitter.com/SsnepGM4fH — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 8, 2025

Ash Kalra took to social media to celebrate the approval

Governor Gavin Newsom signed Assembly Bill 268 into law. The law was co-sponsored by Assembly members Darshana Patel and Ash Kalra and backed by advocacy groups including the Coalition of Hindus of North America. Assembly member Ash Kalra, chair of the Assembly Judiciary Committee, shared the information of X (formerly X) and wrote, "Thank you so much @CAgovernor @GavinNewsom and to my Capitol and Judiciary Committee staff who worked tirelessly all year on these important policies that are now state law! More to come!"

Yesterday, Sangeetha Shankar, HAF’s California Regional Director, testified in support of AB 268 before the Senate Education Committee. Asm. Ash Kalra and Asm. Darshana Patel, along with their chiefs of staff, were present as the amended bill moves forward to introduce Diwali as… pic.twitter.com/R0eaisg5Dj — Hindu American Foundation (@HinduAmerican) July 10, 2025

Significance

Diwali, known as the Festival of Lights, represents the victory of light over darkness and righteousness over wrongdoing. Its increasing acknowledgment throughout the United States emphasises initiatives to honor cultural diversity and the contributions of Asian American groups. In California, AB 268 is scheduled to become effective on January 1, 2026, according to the state's standard procedures for new laws.

Diwali | X/ @IndianTechGuide

First Diwali at White House

Former President George W. Bush was the first to initiate the tradition. His political consultant, Karl Rove, oversees the gathering, taking place in the Indian Treaty Room, and ignites a ceremonial brass lamp. In 2009, former President Barack Obama was the first to observe Diwali at the White House. He was joined by First Lady Michelle Obama and illuminated diyas while celebrating alongside Hindu priests.