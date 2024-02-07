This Rose Day, Add Roohafza To Gin For A Mesmerising Drink

Are you someone who celebrates special days with a sip of gin? If yes, you'll be delighted to know that you can create an enchanting drink that will give you homely vibes with some gin and Roohafza, the popular rose-based syrup. Here's the recipe to prepare this special cocktail at your home bar.

Siddharth Saraf, Co-founder of Vaum Tonics shares the "Rose & Rosemary" which is a rose-based cocktail that beautifully blends different aromas and flavours, from the sweetness of rose to the strong aroma of gin.

Ingredients

- 30ml Gin

- 15ml Rose syrup / Roohafza

- 10ml Fresh lime juice

- Vaum Grapefruit Rosemary botanical sparkler

- Sprig of fresh rosemary garnish

- Grapefruit slice, for garnish

- Castor Sugar & Salt Rim

Procedure

1. In a cocktail shaker, muddle a small sprig of fresh rosemary to release its oils.

2. Add gin, rose syrup, and fresh lime juice to the shaker.

3. Fill the shaker with ice and shake vigorously until well chilled.

4. Rim a rocks glass with sugar-salt mix

5. Strain the mixture over fresh ice in a rocks glass.

6. Top off with Vaum Grapefruit Rosemary botanical sparkler.

7. Garnish with a fresh sprig of rosemary and a twist of grapefruit peel for an aromatic presentation.

Undoubtedly, this cocktail will help you celebrate Rose Day at its best by impressing you with a harmonious balance of floral, citrus, and herbal notes, making it a perfect choice for your romantic evening.