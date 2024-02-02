Valentine's Week: Know When Is Rose Day, Teddy Day & The List Of Days To Create Special Moments With Your Partner

February has arrived, the month that looks forward to the celebration of love and romance. Yes, Valentine's Day is around the corner, but ahead of that comes Valentine's Week which amazes lovers across the globe. The seven days before February 14 are marked by adoring and admiring love and relationships with occasions involving roses, hugs, kisses, promises, and much more.

In case you were looking out for the list of the days falling on the much-awaited Valentine's Week so that you may enjoy them with your love bird.

Rose Day - February 7th

On Rose Day, people exchange roses, often red ones, to express love and affection.

Propose Day - February 8th

This day is an opportunity for individuals to confess their feelings and propose to their loved ones.

Chocolate Day - February 9th

Chocolate Day is a sweet celebration where people exchange chocolates as a gesture of love.

Teddy Day - February 10th

On Teddy Day, couples often exchange teddy bears as a cute and cuddly gift.

Promise Day - February 11th

Promise Day is a time for partners to make commitments and promises to each other, strengthening their bond.

Hug Day - February 12th

Hug Day encourages physical closeness, with partners expressing their affection through warm hugs.

Kiss Day - February 13th

Kiss Day is a day dedicated to celebrating intimacy, with couples exchanging kisses.

Valentine's Day - February 14th

The culmination of Valentine's Week, Valentine's Day is a day to express deep love and appreciation for one's partner. Couples often exchange gifts, cards, and spend quality time together.