 Konkan's Hidden Gem: This Beautiful White Sand Beach in Maharashtra Will Make You Forget Maldives & Bali
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleKonkan's Hidden Gem: This Beautiful White Sand Beach in Maharashtra Will Make You Forget Maldives & Bali

Konkan's Hidden Gem: This Beautiful White Sand Beach in Maharashtra Will Make You Forget Maldives & Bali

Nivati Beach in Maharashtra’s Konkan region is a serene, lesser-known coastal escape near Vengurla. With white sand, clear waters and minimal crowds, it offers Bali-like beauty without international travel. Highlights include Nivati Fort, dolphin spotting and nearby villages. Best visited during October to February, it's easily accessible via Kudal or Kankavali stations.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Sunday, January 04, 2026, 01:07 PM IST
article-image
This Is Not Bali, It's Konkan! Add This Secluded Beach To Your Travel Destinations In New Year 2026 | Tripadvisor

If your New Year 2026 travel plans include chasing peaceful beaches, turquoise waters, and slow, soulful sunsets, without the chaos of overcrowded tourist hubs, then Nivati Beach in Maharashtra’s Konkan region deserves to be at the top of your list. Often mistaken for an international destination in viral photos, this hidden coastal gem proves that you don’t need to fly to Bali for Instagram-worthy beach vibes.

Located near Vengurla in Sindhudurg district, Nivati Beach is known for its pristine white sand, crystal-clear blue waters, and untouched surroundings. Unlike popular Konkan beaches that get crowded during peak seasons, Nivati still retains its raw charm and calmness, making it ideal for travellers who value a peaceful vacation and nature over hush-hush travels.

WATCH VIDEO:

One of the biggest highlights of the area is the historic Nivati Fort, perched close to the shoreline. A short visit here offers panoramic views of the Arabian Sea and adds a dose of history to your beach tour. Adventure lovers can also explore dolphin-spotting experiences, scuba diving, and other water activities, depending on local availability.

FPJ Shorts
Saudi Arabia: 4 Members Of Kerala Family Killed In Road Accident Near Madinah After Returning From Umrah
Saudi Arabia: 4 Members Of Kerala Family Killed In Road Accident Near Madinah After Returning From Umrah
FPIs Start 2026 With Heavy Selling, Foreign Investors Pull Out ₹7,608 Crore From Indian Stocks In Two Days
FPIs Start 2026 With Heavy Selling, Foreign Investors Pull Out ₹7,608 Crore From Indian Stocks In Two Days
Nagaland State Lottery Result: January 04, 2026, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Yamuna Sambad Morning Sunday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: January 04, 2026, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Yamuna Sambad Morning Sunday Weekly Draw
Akhanda 2: Thaandavam OTT Release Date Confirmed- Here's To Know Everything About Nandamuri Balakrishna's Latest Film Online
Akhanda 2: Thaandavam OTT Release Date Confirmed- Here's To Know Everything About Nandamuri Balakrishna's Latest Film Online

How to reach Nivati Beach?

Reaching Nivati Beach is fairly convenient. The nearest railway stations are Kudal and Kankavali on the Konkan Railway line, both well-connected to Mumbai and Pune. From either station, a scenic taxi ride of around 30–35 km takes you straight to this coastal paradise.

Read Also
Mumbaikars, Witness This Unique 'Swami Samarth Hookah Aarti'! Fascinating Ritual At Currey Road...
article-image
Read Also
Drass- India's Coldest Village & 'Getaway To Ladakh'; Indians Don't Need To Head To Switzerland For...
article-image

Best time to visit:

The best time to visit Nivati Beach is between October and February, when the weather is pleasant and ideal for beach walks, swimming, and sunset watching. With temperatures ranging from 20°C to 30°C, winter here can feel refreshing and relaxing.

For travellers looking to explore Konkan beyond the usual tourist map in 2026, Nivati Beach offers the perfect blend of serenity & natural beauty, quietly making the region’s best-kept spots.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Konkan's Hidden Gem: This Beautiful White Sand Beach in Maharashtra Will Make You Forget Maldives &...

Konkan's Hidden Gem: This Beautiful White Sand Beach in Maharashtra Will Make You Forget Maldives &...

What's The Silver Device Near Deepinder Goyal's Eye? Here's What Zomato Founder Wore On Raj Shamani...

What's The Silver Device Near Deepinder Goyal's Eye? Here's What Zomato Founder Wore On Raj Shamani...

Remembering Louis Braille: Key Facts To Celebrate World Braille Day 2026

Remembering Louis Braille: Key Facts To Celebrate World Braille Day 2026

'No Money, No Honey': Indian Man Beaten On Road In Thailand By Transwomen For Not Paying For...

'No Money, No Honey': Indian Man Beaten On Road In Thailand By Transwomen For Not Paying For...

Complete Guide To Dry Days In Mumbai: Alcohol Sale Restrictions For January 2026

Complete Guide To Dry Days In Mumbai: Alcohol Sale Restrictions For January 2026