Konkan's Hidden Gem: This Beautiful White Sand Beach in Maharashtra Will Make You Forget Maldives & Bali

If your New Year 2026 travel plans include chasing peaceful beaches, turquoise waters, and slow, soulful sunsets, without the chaos of overcrowded tourist hubs, then Nivati Beach in Maharashtra’s Konkan region deserves to be at the top of your list. Often mistaken for an international destination in viral photos, this hidden coastal gem proves that you don’t need to fly to Bali for Instagram-worthy beach vibes.

Located near Vengurla in Sindhudurg district, Nivati Beach is known for its pristine white sand, crystal-clear blue waters, and untouched surroundings. Unlike popular Konkan beaches that get crowded during peak seasons, Nivati still retains its raw charm and calmness, making it ideal for travellers who value a peaceful vacation and nature over hush-hush travels.

One of the biggest highlights of the area is the historic Nivati Fort, perched close to the shoreline. A short visit here offers panoramic views of the Arabian Sea and adds a dose of history to your beach tour. Adventure lovers can also explore dolphin-spotting experiences, scuba diving, and other water activities, depending on local availability.

How to reach Nivati Beach?

Reaching Nivati Beach is fairly convenient. The nearest railway stations are Kudal and Kankavali on the Konkan Railway line, both well-connected to Mumbai and Pune. From either station, a scenic taxi ride of around 30–35 km takes you straight to this coastal paradise.

Best time to visit:

The best time to visit Nivati Beach is between October and February, when the weather is pleasant and ideal for beach walks, swimming, and sunset watching. With temperatures ranging from 20°C to 30°C, winter here can feel refreshing and relaxing.

For travellers looking to explore Konkan beyond the usual tourist map in 2026, Nivati Beach offers the perfect blend of serenity & natural beauty, quietly making the region’s best-kept spots.