 The Jorts Trend: What Is It & How To Style Them For The Monsoon Season
One of the controversial fashion trends- Jorts is in for the season, and here's how you can style them.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Tuesday, July 16, 2024, 06:01 PM IST
While monsoon season is at its peak in many parts of India, the fashion industry takes a new turn with the emerging trend of Jorts, a stylish blend of shorts that channels the carefree vibes of the 2000s.

Jorts, longer than a typical denim short, are popular for their relaxed fit and nostalgic appeal. From gracing spring runways to being styled by fashion icon Hailey Beiber and becoming a trend on TikTok, Jorts have become a hot topic in the fashion world. Combining comfort with a chic aesthetic, Jorts is returning the retro charm to rainy-season fashion and is here to stay.

Here are ways to style Jorts for the season

Basics always wins

Jorts with basic tee

Jorts with basic tee | Pinterest

Jorts paired with a basic tee are a timeless choice, offering comfort and style at the same time. Even popular Hollywood fashion stars like Hailey Bieber, Gigi Hadid, and Bella Hadid frequently choose jorts paired with a classic black or white tee. To complete your effortless look, opt for shoes or boots along with a pair of shades.

Formal chic

Formal jort look with blazer

Formal jort look with blazer | Pinterest

Styling jorts with a formal blazer can effortlessly elevate your style for any event during the monsoon. This combination not only offers comfort but also exudes a chic and sophisticated charm. Jorts are even available in formal fabrics, ideal for the monsoon season, providing both comfort and a polished corporate core look.

Shirt for rescue

Jorts styled with trendy shirts

Jorts styled with trendy shirts | Pinterest

Choosing shirts to pair with jorts is your saviour for this season. It's classy, chic, sophisticated, and everything you need for monsoon fashion. Simply throw on a shirt with your jorts for an elevated look for the monsoon season. Add a pair of belts and style minimal heels for a modern aesthetic.

Denim on denim

Denim-on-denim trend by with jorts

Denim-on-denim trend by with jorts | Pinterest

Another way to style this classic piece is by pairing it with a denim jacket or top. The denim-on-denim trend remains popular among fashion enthusiasts. When choosing a denim top, opt for a lighter material to ensure comfort during the humid weather. This combination not only looks stylish but also keeps you cool and comfortable for the day.

