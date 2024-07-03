If You Are A Monsoon Bride Like Radhika Merchant, This Is Your Bridal Fashion Guide For The Special Day

Tarun Tahiliani | Instagram

One of the most awaited weddings of the season is set to take place within a few days. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are ready to tie the knot on July 12 in BKC, Mumbai.

While a monsoon wedding is special on its own, planning it can be a daunting task. From bridal lehenga to makeup looks, getting ready for your big day during rainy weather is a challenge on its own.

To become a graceful and successful monsoon bride, here are essential tips that might help you.

Monsoon-friendly fabrics

It is extremely important to prioritise your comfort during a monsoon wedding. Start by picking a perfect fabric that will enhance your sartorial fashion. Choose your bridal ensemble, which is breathable and comfortable material such as cotton, chanderi, or a cotton silk mix. Apart from these, you can also adorn a bridal outfit made with pure georgette and chiffon, which are ideal for avoiding creases in the humid season. Furthermore, avoid attire which is made out of thick material like velvet, as it can make you uncomfortable and sweaty.

Opt for a lighter colour ensemble

The monsoon season calls you to embrace the trendiest pastel bridal fashion. Opt for lighter hues like ivory, peach, azure blue and pink for your wedding attire. Pastels are here to stay, and this trend will make you look like one modern bride.

Many Bollywood actresses like Sonakshi Sinha, Kiara Advani, Anushka Sharma, Athiya Shetty and many more ditched the deeper shades and got married in pastel looks.

Minimal yet extraordinary embellishment

During monsoon, make sure to opt for a wedding look which has minimal embellishment. Heavy embroidery such as the gotta patti, zardozi, and dabka can turn black once exposed to humidity. Instead of heavy embellishments for this season's wedding, invest in minimal yet extraordinary silhouettes to keep your attire comfortable yet stunning. For extra glamour, you can opt for outfits adorned with intricate diamonds, pearls or crystals.

Short hemline

You may want to make a dramatic entry at the wedding in long dupattas, floor-length hemlines and much more. Consider your wedding location before adding extra glamour with dramatic silhouettes. If you are planning a bohemian and beach-front wedding, then it's advisable for you to opt for a shorter hemline lehenga.