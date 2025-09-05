Nisha's Mumbai: Nisha JamVwal's Divine Journey For Ganpati Through the Heart of the Maximum City

The feverish crowds dancing to the glory of their favorite most benevolent God - Ganpati - with joie de vivre, throwing lamentations to the seas, hands and legs flying to the rhythms of bands trailing the Ganpati floats and pageantry - remains my first vivid memory of what was then Bombay. It epitomizes the maximum city like nothing else. Rich or poor - it matters not - families bring their beloved deity home, love and pamper him with devotion and goodies, and when time comes for his departure, they feel the profound sense of lacuna of their most cherished family patriarch departing for until year, shouting “Pudhchya Varshi Lavkar Ya".

This year I set higher targets to myself to visit many friends who have passionately nurtured Ganapati at their homes, caring for him like both father and child.

Divine Hospitality: A Feast for Body and Soul

After a brief stop at fashion designer Rebecca Dewan's, I dashed across to Smita Thackeray's grand celebratory Ganpati Lunch. Her beloved God was decorated magnificently, and the lavish traditional Maharashtrian lunch that followed was a revelation in Flavors and fragrances, enjoyed immensely after the long drive across the city from Nariman Point to Lokhandwala's Link Road. She dressed in traditional Nauvari with nose pin et al! I sat with producer Krishika Lulla of Eros International and Nisha Harale, ex sister-in-law of Pooja Bedi and caught up while Smita player perfect host to us all. Little white tables peppered the eating area in perfect arrangement for the feast!

Creative Conversations: Where Art Meets Devotion

Journalist-author Nandita Puri's Ganpati remains unmissable for me. I enjoy chatting with her creative son Ishaan - whom I fondly call my nephew. He reminds me of his father Om Puri, albeit a more contemplative version. This year was my shortest visit to their celebration, I was in anxiety about the long list I’d set myself up for!

Cinema & Sacred Moments: The Perfect Blend

Ganesh Chaturthi feels like a pilgrimage each year, and my visit to actor Sheeba and Akashdeep Sabir is timed to be my extended tea. Their chana puri, fragrant tea, and conversations about our favorite topic - movies - create memories. Joy, as we fondly call Akashdeep, presides over his building's Ganpati too, and he moves up and down like a devoted ping-pong ball between Mandaps !

Star-Studded Devotion: When Bollywood Bows Down

Actor Sudhanshu Pandey and Mona have the same delightful guests offering obeisances at Sheeba’s Ganpati and then coming around the street to Sudhanshu’s. This year I met long time friends Juhi Babbar, Anup Soni, Kunal Goswami and Ritee there. Kunal is still recovering from the loss of his beloved dad- iconic movie legend Manoj Kumar. After some pious moments, the evening transformed into a joyous Ganpati feast. I was not at all keen to leave but knew I had to make my deadlines!

Celestial Aesthetics: Music Meets the Divine

Singer-songwriter Raghav Sachar and his wife Amita's Ganpati featured a stunning crescent moon-themed decoration that felt celestial. Many film folk graced the gathering, and I enjoyed my fifth cuppa tea there - clearly, I was caffeinated to perfection!

Ritz-Level Refinement: Tea Party Extraordinaire

Danseuse Simran Raheja and Sangeeta Bhuyan Mehta's Ganpati tea party rivaled the Ritz London with its exquisite tea service and meticulous desserts presented in martini glasses. They stand out in their care and concern and they had beautifully decorated goodie bags set to perfection. All this not before a deeply divine aarti to the great Vignaharta - the remover of all obstacles from life's path. I prayed for this very occurrence feverishly - i need it more than ever now!

Juhu's Grand Finale: Celebrity Doctor's Devotional Dinner

My bestie Dr. Suchetan Pradhan and his wife Shalini's Ganpati celebration serves as the grand finale dinner feast, religiously attended (pun intended) by actors Soni Razdan, Neena Gupta, Masaba, and other Juhu luminaries. These journeys spanning Juhu, Lokhandwala, Goregaon, and Borivali created my Ganpati trail this year. Sadly, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ganpati was missed due to a bereavement in his CEO's family - though I can only imagine its grandeur! Everything he touches is Art and i can’t wait for next year to visit him with his scriptwriter favorite Munnu Moin Beg.

Eco-Conscious Elegance: Where Sustainability Meets Spirituality

Top cop Vishwas Nagre Patil's Ganpati drew Bollywood stars and political figures alike - testament to his popularity and ever helpful nature. His garden buffet spread was beautiful, though not as much as the stunning eco-friendly, biodegradable Ganpati crafted in terracotta monochromes. Only the eyes had color and evocatively looked at us in benevolence. The peaceful quiet at the mandap felt sacred as Javed Akhtar, Anu and Anju Malik, Vikram and Vidhi Kamat of Kamat Legacy, along with my mother Shashi Bansal and I, sat in contemplative silence, absorbing the divine atmosphere. We felt no need to communicate

Artistic Aspirations: When Galleries Go Divine

Among the South Mumbai celebrations, I managed to visit art gallerist Pravina McLai's home, spending precious moments with Jamal and her over colourful pink green red and blue modaks and coffee. Colourful like them. Their Ganpati was artistically stunning - one could covet owning it! I perfectly timed my arrival at Sonika Arya's beautifully orchestrated pooja, making it memorable before dashing to Sunburn's co-founder Shailendra Singh and Nayana's stunning home. Their dramatic red heritage home lends itself magnificently to Bappa’s mandap - the energy there was palpable. The design, the persona, the entire orchestration spoke of Shailendra and Nayana’s creative vision throughout. The tables legs had boots and shoes and the vintage chandeliers and candelabra sparkled in the Color’s of the stained glass bar and Bappa looked delighted in this kaleidoscopic ambiance. Shailendra was in his element.

Mixed Blessings: Divine Energy Amid Personal Trials

As I departed for foreign shores, I felt a complex mix of divine energy tinged with poignancy over the recent theft at my home that you must’ve heard of I’m sure. It's a shock that has shaken my faith in trust - something that should flow freely but now requires circumspection until society bridges the divide between haves and have-nots. The maid's son's reaction to his mother's theft wounds me still: "yeh to mamuli cheez hai" (this is nothing), he dismissed casually.

May the reverberating chants of Ganpati that echo through our beloved city bring peace, safety, and divinity to Mumbai. At this moment, I need these blessings in greater measure than ever.