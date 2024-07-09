Monsoon Fashion Guide: Trends, Colour Combinations & Essential Tips For The Rainy Fashion

Canva

The monsoon rain is currently at its peak in many states of India. While the downpour can be a challenge for fashion enthusiasts, there are many ways to create stylish and comfortable looks during rainy weather.

Understanding the appropriate hues, fabric material, and styling techniques can make you stand out this season.

Colour combinations for monsoon season

Do you remember the IT colour of summer? Yes, it's butter yellow! This trend dominated the world of fashion during the summer. Similarly, there are many trendy colour palettes for the monsoon season. As India is experiencing its monsoon season, wearing trendy hues and colour combinations is essential to staying stylish.

Here are colour combinations to try:

The rainy season becomes more vibrant with bright colours like yellow and navy blue, which contrast sharply with bright yellow, which adds some sunshine, while navy blue helps to strike a delicate balance.

Coral and white are best suited for rainy days since they give off a fresh, lively look, while turquoise and charcoal grey give an edgy, modern look.

Mint green paired with peach presents a soft and elegant feel, and electric blue combined with black makes a bold statement.

Fashion designer and founder of Lavanya The Label, Pooja Choudhary, suggests, "Some fabulous combinations of colour around this time include mustard mixed with olive green creating that trendy blend. Lastly, pink combined with grey for that classic look that everyone seems to be gravitating towards lately. Pink and grey form a classic pairing, with pink adding playfulness and grey maintaining a refined balance."

Fashion hacks to stay stylish during the rainy season

Trying some monsoon fashion hacks can never do you wrong. Instead, it will elevate your outfit and take your fashion game to the next level this season.

Here are expert fashion hacks for monsoon:

Polyester and nylon are great choices since they dry fast hence ensuring comfort while avoiding clinging when wet.

You may stay dry without feeling bulky by wearing lightweight waterproof jackets or ponchos over layers of thin clothes.

Waterproof bags, shoes, or umbrellas not only shield you from rain but also improve your outfit.

Shorter hemlines in dresses, skirts, and pants help prevent muddy splashes.

Include vibrancy to your appearance with colourful scarfs, hats, and jewellery with trendy rain boots that complete the look nicely.

Essential tips for monsoon fashion

Staying fashionable in this weather can be challenging. But many of us don't compromise on fashion, despite seasonal difficulties. However, one must make practical yet fashionable choices to feel comfortable as well as chic during the monsoon.

Here are some tips to follow:

Breathable fabrics such as cotton or linen can be preferred during humid seasons, whereas heavy fabrics like denim or wool should be avoided because if they get wet, they become uncomfortable.

Black colours are good for hiding water stains and mud splashes on clothes.

A trench coat or better yet, an excellent-quality raincoat, can do both—protect you from the elements and look fabulous.

It's best to wear minimal accessories and choose functional ones like waterproof watches that don't get damaged easily due to moisture.

Jelly sandals, rubber flip-flops, crocs or rain boots are best for waterproof and comfortable footwear that keeps your feet dry.

Wearing a cap or hat adds style and helps protect your hair from frizz due to rain.