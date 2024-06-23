Monsoon Ready: Your Guide To Waterproof Makeup For The Rainy Season

Canva

The rainy season is here, and mastering waterproof makeup becomes essential to having a flawless look despite the weather. From battling humidity to sudden downpours, here's your ultimate guide for having water-resistant makeup that stays intact throughout the monsoon. Don't miss out on the essential tips and hacks that will endure long-lasting makeup.

Start with skin prep

The first and crucial step in any makeup routine is skin prep. Ensure your skin is prepped for the monsoon weather by gently cleansing the face and following your regular skincare routine.

For rainy weather, opt for a lightweight and oil-free moisturiser for easy application and long-lasting makeup. Skincare will create a smooth base for your makeup to easily blend into the skin.

Read Also 5 Common Makeup Mistakes You Must Avoid

Opt for waterproof makeup products

In the monsoon, waterproof makeup is your best friend. Opt for waterproof or water-resistant foundation, concealer, eyeliner, mascara and other makeup products. Make sure to use waterproof primer before going in with makeup for a long-lasting finish.

Bake with translucent power

Consider baking your makeup with translucent power during the pouring weather. Here's a hack: bake your whole face after applying foundation and then go in with the other steps of your makeup routine. Once you've completed your makeup application, apply a generous amount of translucent powder over concealer and foundation, allowing it to sit for a few seconds before dusting off the excess powder. This technique will provide a matte finish and prevent your makeup from melting.

Read Also Makeup Inspiration To Take From Cannes Film Festival 2024

Use setting spray

Setting spray is an essential step in any makeup routine, providing a long-lasting finish. Lock your makeup by using a water-resistant setting spray all over your face. By doing this, you are ensuring that your makeup stays in place even in the heavy rains.

Here's another hack for long-lasting and smudge-proof makeup: Spray setting: spray after your primer and after each makeup step to lock everything in. Additionally, spray setting spray on your beauty blender before blending it on the foundation for a flawless application. Note that doing this technique regularly can cause breakouts, so reserve it for special occasions.

Opt for lightweight and natural makeup

During the rainy season, heavy makeup can feel uncomfortable and may not hold up well against humidity. Instead, opt for lightweight and natural makeup looks with minimal and waterproof products. Use a tinted and waterproof moisturiser or BB cream for natural coverage, apply blush and lip balm, and you're good to go.