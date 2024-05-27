Makeup Inspiration To Take From Cannes Film Festival 2024

Anya Taylor-Joy at Cannes Film festival 2024 | Image Courtesy: X

The grand Cannes Film Festival concluded on May 25, where many well-known celebrities and new faces from the industry graced the red carpet, flaunting their exquisite style. The event saw all the glitz and glam at the red carpet, but what caught our attention was the variation and trends in makeup aced by the celebs.

As the world celebrates fashion, here are top makeup inspirations to take from the Cannes 2024:

Monochrome Look

Fashion and makeup enthusiasts are loving the monochrome makeup look trend this year. Supermodel Bella Hadid didn't miss the chance to serve an iconic look in a brown sheer dress with nude makeup stealing the show. Apart from Bella, Taylor Hill and several other divas also opted for a monochrome look with nude glossy lips.

bella hadid at the cannes film festival pic.twitter.com/X7WOsmIPZo — 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) May 20, 2024

Bold Red Lips

From enhancing your features to boosting a confident aura, bold red lips can make you stand out at events. While many celebs were captured in soft makeup looks, model Barbara Palvin, Elsa Hosk, actress Anaya Taylor-Joy and others opted for a red lip to go with their stunning outfits. They grabbed all the attention with their red cherry lips at the French Riviera.

Barbara Palvin × Cannes 2024 💋 pic.twitter.com/pQXdNjeMrP — Barbara Palvin TODAY (@BarbellasSource) May 23, 2024

Muted Makeup

After the Met Gala 2024, the muted makeup look was also witnessed at Cannes red carpet. Muted makeup is a monotone makeup or natural makeup created using warm and softer colours. Celebrities like Selena Gomez, Alexa Chung, Eva Green and others styled their look with muted makeup style.

SELENA GOMEZ x Cannes pic.twitter.com/TqWWF1ghgc — Selena Gomez Brasil Mídias (@midiasSGBR) May 18, 2024

Glitter and Glam-Eye Look

Ditching the nude and soft makeup, celebrities like Diane Kruger, Lea Seydoux, Elsa Pataky, Eva Longoria and many others opted for a shimmery-eye look. Adding extra glam to their stunning ensemble, they painted their eyelids with glittery eye shadow. The makeup not only adds shine to their face but also brings out an elegant side.

Diane Kruger at Cannes Film Festival pic.twitter.com/dZgwuDOTu5 — beyza is with chandler (@beyzanurapaydin) May 20, 2024

Playful Colours

How many of us love to match our eye look with the attire colours? I'm sure a lot of us do. Even stars like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Urvashi Rautela, Coco Rocha and others love this makeup style and they have proved this at Cannes. They graced the red carpet with bold, colourful eye makeup. Keep your makeup subtle and mate, and let the hues on the eye do the talking.