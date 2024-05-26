India Shines At Cannes: From Creating History To Winning Grand Prize, Here Is The Indian Highlights At French Riviera

'All We Imagine As Light' cast at the Cannes Film festival red carpet | Instagram | Festival de Cannes

The 77th Cannes Film Festival, which commenced on May 14, 2024, concluded on May 25, 2024. Throughout the lavish film gala, there were exceptional movie screenings, timeless fashion moments, and numerous highlights. While the world celebrated the grand event, India managed to stand out with its admiration towards films and cinema. From owning the red carpet in style to bagging top awards, the Indian personalities truly defined this year's cinematic event.

The Indian film creators and artists not only made us proud but also set new standards for the coming generation at the international film platform. To celebrate and acknowledge their efforts and talent, here are the top highlights where India shines at Cannes 2024.

Payal Kapadia's 'All We Imagine As Light' won Grand Prize at Cannes

PAYAL KAPADIA, lauréate du Grand Prix pour ALL WE IMAGINE AS LIGHT.

—

May 25, 2024

History was created as the Filmmaker Payal Kapadia's film 'All We Imagine As Light' won the Grand Prix Award at the closing ceremony of the 77th Cannes Film Festival this year. She is the first Indian to win the second-most prestigious prize of the event after the Palme d'Or. It is the first Indian film in 30 years to be nominated in the main competition.

All We Imagine As Light is a story of three women and their friendships, which shows how they come from different backgrounds but are comfort with each other.

Anasuya Sengupta becomes first Indian to win Best Actress at Cannes

Actress Anasuya Sengupta has created history by becoming the first Indian to win the Best Actress Award at the Un Certain Regard segment at Cannes 2024. She won the award for her performance in 'The Shameless', a film by Bulgarian director Konstantin Bojanov.

Anasuya Sengupta lives in Goa and has worked as a production designer in Mumbai. As per reports, she has contributed to many set and production designs for Masaba Gupta's Netflix show Masaba Masaba, Srijit Mukherjee's Forget Me Not and others.

Big wins for Indian Filmmakers

La Cinef awards were announced on May 23, where Indian filmmaker Chidananda S Naik's 'Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know' bagged the 1st prize for Best Short at the Cannes Film Festival 2024. On the other hand, 'Bunnyhood' by Mansi Maheswari won the third prize in the same category.

Festival de Cannes will allocate Rs 13,51,595 (15,000 euros) to the first winner and Rs 10,13,695 (11,250 euros) and Rs 6,75,797 (7,500 euros) to the second and third prize winners, respectively.

'All We Imagine As Light' cast danced their way to Cannes

Apart from winning the grand prize, Indian filmmaker Payal Kapadia and her 'All We Imagine As Light' cast stole the spotlight as they danced on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet on May 23.

After the screening, the film received an eight-minute standing ovation by everyone at the grand event.

Bollywood celebs graced the Cannes red carpet in style

Many Bollywood celebs made an appearance at French Riviera this year. Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Urvashi Rautela, Jacqueline Fernandez and others graced the Cannes red carpet in their luxurious ensembles.

Actress Kiara Advani marked her Cannes debut this year. Even though she didn't walk the red carpet, the star participated in several events at the film gala.

Preity Zinta returned to the grand film festival after 17 years. She looked elegant and dreamy in the body-hugging white gown that featured intricate peal designs. She made her Cannes debut in 2006.

Indian influencer and content creators dominating the 77th Cannes Film Festival

Several digital content creators and influencers from India walked this year's Cannes red carpet; many made their debut at the grand event. Among these Indian creators were Nancy Tyagi, Massom Minawala, Viraj Ghelani, Ankush Bahuguna, RJ Karishma, Ayush Mehra, Niharika NM, Rahi Chadda, Sonam C Chhabra, Vishnu Kaushal, Aastha Shah, Shehzaan Khan and others.

Delhi-based fashion content creator Nancy Tyagi became an internet sensation after creating three extravagant self-stitched ensembles for the Cannes 2024.