 Who Is Payal Kapadia? From Protesting Against FTII Ex-Chairman Gajendra Chauhan To Winning India's First Grand Prix Award At Cannes 2024
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentWho Is Payal Kapadia? From Protesting Against FTII Ex-Chairman Gajendra Chauhan To Winning India's First Grand Prix Award At Cannes 2024

Who Is Payal Kapadia? From Protesting Against FTII Ex-Chairman Gajendra Chauhan To Winning India's First Grand Prix Award At Cannes 2024

As the protest raged, she was slapped with disciplinary action and the FTII also cut her grant back in 2015

Sachin TUpdated: Sunday, May 26, 2024, 10:25 AM IST
article-image

Filmmaker Payal Kapadia scripted history as she became the first ever Indian to win the prestigious Grand Prix award at the Cannes Film Festival for her film, 'All We Imagine As Light'. The film was the first Indian film in over three decades to get screened for the main competition at Cannes.

While Payal Kapadia is getting all the love and recognition she deserves, little do people know that back in 2015, she was the one who led one of the biggest protests at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) against the appointment of actor-turned-politician Gajendra Chauhar as the chairman.

Read Also
India At Cannes 2024: Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light Gets 8-Minute Ovation
article-image

Who is Payal Kapadia?

In 2015, Payal was one of the leading names and faces in the 138-day long protest at FTII. The students had claimed that Chauhan lacked the vision to be the chairman of the prestigious film institution.

To mark her dissent, she, along with other students, boycotted their classes and protested for over four months.

As the protest raged, she was slapped with disciplinary action and the FTII also cut her grant.

However, after Chauhan's tenure as the FTII chairman ended, the premiere institute had announced to support Kapadia in 2017, who was then in her third year of the course, for her short film Afternoon Clouds that was selected at the 70th Cannes Film Festival.

Read Also
Who Is Anasuya Sengupta? Meet First Indian To Win Best Actress At Cannes
article-image

Payal Kapadia scripts history

As Payal won the Grand Prix award at Cannes 2024, she thanked the leading ladies of her film, Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha and Chhaya Kadam, and stated that they were equally deserving of the award as she was.

All We Imagine As Light is a story of friendship of three women, who come from very different backgrounds, but find solace in each other.

Soon after the historic win, several Bollywood actors and filmmakers congratulated Payal on social media. Kiara Advani, Anurag Kashyap, Radhika Apte, Swara Bhasker, Richa Chadha, Bhumi Pednekar, Shekhar Kapur and others lauded the young filmmaker for the feat.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Who Is Payal Kapadia? From Protesting Against FTII Ex-Chairman Gajendra Chauhan To Winning India's...

Who Is Payal Kapadia? From Protesting Against FTII Ex-Chairman Gajendra Chauhan To Winning India's...

VIDEO: Massiel Taveras PUSHES, Gets Into Heated Argument With Guard On Cannes 2024 Red Carpet After...

VIDEO: Massiel Taveras PUSHES, Gets Into Heated Argument With Guard On Cannes 2024 Red Carpet After...

Heeramandi Actor Indresh Malik On Sharmin Segal Getting Trolled: ‘You Cannot Stop Anybody From...

Heeramandi Actor Indresh Malik On Sharmin Segal Getting Trolled: ‘You Cannot Stop Anybody From...

How I Met My Partner: ‘We Decided To Get Married On The Very First Date,’ Says Actress Alpana...

How I Met My Partner: ‘We Decided To Get Married On The Very First Date,’ Says Actress Alpana...

Aamir Khan: 'My Only Regret About Sarfarosh Was That I Was Doing Two More Films At The Same Time'

Aamir Khan: 'My Only Regret About Sarfarosh Was That I Was Doing Two More Films At The Same Time'