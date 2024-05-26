Indian Influencers & Content Creators Who Attended Cannes Film Festival 2024

By: Rahul M | May 26, 2024
The 77th Cannes Film Festival concluded with many Indian influencers and content creators ruling this year's red carpet. Among them was influencer Masoom Minawala, who donned a custom red gown by Amit Aggarwal.
Actor and digital content creator Viraj Ghelani graced this year's Cannes in a suit. He walked the red carpet for the movie 'Kinds of Kindness'.
Internet sensation Nancy Tyagi served three fashionable self-stitched looks at Cannes 2024. The Delhi-based fashion creator is being loved and praised for her extravagant ensembles at the French Riviera.
Instagram | Nancy Tyagi
Content creator Ankush Bahuguna debuted as the first Indian male beauty influencer at the Cannes Film Festival.
Instagram | Ankush Bahuguna
Digital creator RJ Karishma made her Cannes debut this year in a shiny ensemble by Indian designer Abhinav Mishra. The attire boasted of intricate mirror work and delicate sequins.
Actor and influencer Ayush Mehra also walked the red carpet in a black and white suit.
Instagram | Ayush Mehra
Actor and content creator Niharika NM returned to Festival de Cannes for the third time this year. She graced the red carpet in many fashionable looks.
Instagram | Niharika NM
Global content creator Rahi Chadda presented some of the best men's fashion looks at this year's Cannes.
Instagram | Rahi Chadda
Digital content creator Sonam C Chhabra walked the Cannes red carpet in a traditional Indian attire. She is known for creating content around fashion and mental health.
Instagram | Sonam C Chhabra
Actor and content creator Vishnu Kaushal donned a black suit on the red carpet. The influencer made his Bollywood debut last year in Dunki
Instagram | Vishnu Kaushal
Mumbai-based fashion and beauty creator Aastha Shah wore a breathtaking ensemble by Fouad Sarkis. She walked the red carpet as the first Indian influencer with skin disorder and vitiligo at Cannes
Instagram | Aastha Shah
Dancer and choreographer Shehzaan Khan also attended the film gala in a sophisticated suit
Instagram | Shehzaan Khan