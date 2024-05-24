Cannes 2024 Day 10: Aditi Rao Hydari To Nick Jonas, Celebs Who Graced The Red Carpet

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | May 24, 2024
Miss Bella Hadid stunned the red carpet in a black sheer and sequin gown from the Atelier Versace SS01 collection. The model paired the look with a sleek hair bun and dangling diamond earrings.
X
German actress Diane Kruger adorned a green chartreuse gown that featured a long train, a plunging neckline and a big bow on the back. She completed her sartorial look with sleek hair and silver earrings.
X | 21metgala
Heeramandi star Aditi Rao Hydari is back on the Cannes red carpet, and the actress didn't disappoint us with her black and white Gaurav Gupta ensemble.
Instagram | Aditi Rao Hydari
Coco Rocha never disappoints with her fashion look. Oozing drama in her latest appearance, the Canadian model donned a statement gold ensemble with intricate designs and a floor-length hemline. The dramatic feathered headpiece stole the show.
X | La Mode Unknown
Canadian supermodel Winnie Harlow made heads turn as she stunned in a pastel pink gown that featured a thigh-high slit and off-shoulder pattern. She styled the look with diamond earrings and strappy high heels.
X | 21metgala
Singer-actor Nick Jonas attended and performed at the AmfAR Gala. He graced the red carpet in a sophisticated white blazer and black pants.
German model Heidi Klum slayed at the red crapet in a striking pastel ruffle dress by Lever Couture. The dramatic ensemble featured a flowing train and an asymmetrical silhouette.
Thanks For Reading!