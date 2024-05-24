Aditi Rao Hydari Serves Monochrome Glamour At Cannes 2024

By: Sachin T | May 24, 2024
Actress Aditi Rao Hydari made heads turn as she walked down the red carpet of the 77th Cannes Film Festival
Steering away from the shimmers and glitz, Aditi opted for a classy black and white off-shoulder gown
The ballooned bottom and trail of the gown added that extra oomph and drama to her look
Aditi went for a neutral makeup look and had her hair tied up into a neat bun
She went for statement gold and pearl hoop earrings, and ditched other accessories to make sure all eyes were on her chic gown
Aditi stole several hearts as she walked down the red carpet and attended the screening of L'Amour Ouf (Beating Hearts) directed by Gilles Lellouche
This was Aditi's third consecutive year at the Cannes ever since she marked her debut in 2022
