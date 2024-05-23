WATCH: Aditi Rao Hydari Recreates Heeramandi's Viral 'Gajagamini Walk' At Cannes 2024

Actress Aditi Rao Hydari recently sent the entire nation into a meltdown with her graceful and sensual 'Gajagamini walk' in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi. And as she landed at the French Riviera for the Cannes Film Festival 2024, she made sure to give her fans yet another taste of the walk as she recreated it with her team.

In a video that Aditi shared on her Instagram stories, she can be seen flaunting her very first look from the Cannes 2024. She looked breathtaking in a black halter neck gown with huge floral prints all over it, and she looked like a sight to behold under the bright French sun.

As she proceeded for the events at Cannes, she decided to recreate her Gajagamini walk which has gripped the nation. In the video, she can be seen walking just as gracefully as she did in Heeramandi, along with two of her team members. As the video ended, Aditi broke into a fit of laughter, sending the hearts of her fans fluttering.

"Walking into Cannes like..." she captioned the video.

Aditi has been a regular at the Cannes for the past few years. She marked her debut at the French Riviera in 2022 and this will be the third year that she will be serving looks on the red carpet.

On the work front, Aditi played one of the tawaifs (courtesans) in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus, Heeramandi, which released on Netflix on May 1. Her character Bibbojaan was shown to be one of the unsung heroes of the Indian freedom struggle, and she has been receiving immense praise and appreciation for her role.