All Bollywood Celebs Who Attended Cannes 2024: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aditi Rao Hydari & Others

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | May 26, 2024
Bollywood queen and Cannes favourite Aishwarya Rai Bachchan graced this year's red carpet in a black and white gown by designer Falguni Shane Peacock. The attire boasted of intricate gold designs and a long trail with flower embellishments.
X
Kiara Advani made her Cannes debut this year. The actress donned a black and pink sculptured ensemble by Nedret Taciroglu for the 'Women in Cinema' event.
Instagram | Kiara Advani
'Heeramandi' star Aditi Rao Hydari oozed chic and subtle style in a black and white off-shoulder gown on the Cannes red carpet. She opted for a sleek bun hairstyle and pearl accessories.
Instagram | Aditi Rao Hydari
Actress Jacqueline Fernandez made an appearance in a striking gold gown by Mikael D Couture at Cannes 2024. The look was styled with minimal accessories and glowy makeup.
Urvashi Rautela stayed true to her staple style of donning ensembles with vibrant hues and strapless patterns. For her first look at Cannes, the actress opted for a pink attire by Khaled and Marwan.
Instagram | Urvashi Rautela
Bollywood diva Preity Zinta returned to the French Riviera after 17 years in a dreamy white look. The actress made her Cannes debut in the year 2006.
Instagram | Preity Zinta
Indian actress Anasuya Sengupta not only graced the red carpet in floral couture but also won the Best Actress Award for her performance in 'The Shameless' at the 77th Cannes Film Festival.
Instagram |Anasuya Sengupta
