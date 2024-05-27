10 Best Dressed Celebs At Cannes Film Festival 2024

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | May 27, 2024

The 77th Cannes Film Festival concluded on May 25 with exceptional movie screenings and glamorous red carpet appearances. Many A-list celebrities graced the red carpet in style. Among them was Thai actress and model Araya A. Hargate in a heritage Pierre Balmain couture gown.

X | Balmain

Brazilian actress Marina Ruy Barbosa took the Cannes red carpet fashion by storm in her Miss Sohee SS24 couture dress. The colour, silhouette, accessories, hair, everything was ICONIC!

X | vittrolaboiola

Actress Anya Taylor-Joy looked unreal in a custom strapless golden beige tulle ball gown by Dior. She paired the attire with bold statement jewellery by Tiffany & Co.

X | Anyajoynews

Model Coco Rocha didn't disappoint with her exquisite and extravagant Cannes wardrobe this year. The Cheney Chan cream ensemble around her body boasted of a structured and dramatic silhouette with a hint of green hues, serving the best Cannes look so far.

Instagram | Coco Rocha

Men weren't behind with their fashionable look on the Festival de Cannes red carpet. Global influencer Rahi Chadda turned heads in YSL attire and Damiani jewellery.

Instagram | Rahi Chadda

Taylor Hill exuded old Hollywood aesthetic at French Riviera in a custom black and white Balmain gown paired with statement diamond jewellery.

X | Balmain

23-year-old Delhi-based fashion creator Nancy Tyagi grabbed eyeballs in her self-stitched 1000-meter pink ball gown. The attire took her 30 days to make.

Instagram | Nancy Tyagi

French indie singer and songwriter Yseult presented a bold look in a custom Dior ensemble. The Iconic look featured a white blazer, a black pleated skirt, black leather gloves and a dramatic black hat.

X | fiajean

Model Mitchell Akat Maruko Raan stunned in a custom Harvey Cenit black ensemble that boasted of a metallic gold statement piece at Cannes red carpet on May 22.

x | Fashion Clonelt

Actor Eva Ross graced the red carpet in an all-black look, wearing a Saint Laurent black tux paired with shiny boots.

X | Saint Laurent

