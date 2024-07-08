9 Ways To Avoid Damp and Stinky Clothes In Monsoon

By: Amisha Shirgave | July 08, 2024
Monsoons are here and it is a difficult time to get your clothes all nice and dry in this weather. Here are ways you can avoid wearing stinky clothes because you're running out of options.
All images from Canva
Ensure your drying area is well-ventilated. Open windows and doors to allow airflow. Use fans to increase air circulation around drying clothes.
Place a dehumidifier in the room where you dry clothes to reduce moisture in the air.
Use clothes drying racks or lines indoors, away from walls to prevent mold growth. Consider using a drying cabinet or an electric clothes dryer if available.
Wash and dry smaller loads of laundry to ensure each piece dries thoroughly.
Use the highest spin cycle on your washing machine to remove as much water as possible before drying.
Add an antibacterial fabric conditioner to your wash to reduce musty odors.
Avoid letting damp clothes sit in the washing machine for too long after the cycle ends. Hang them to dry immediately.
Store dry clothes in a cool, dry place. Use moisture absorbers or silica gel packets in wardrobes to keep the environment dry.