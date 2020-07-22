Teej 2020: Significance of Hariyali Teej; all you need to know about three types of Teej

India is known for its diversity and our various festivals which are celebrated with much fanfare across the country, and across communities, are a proof of that. Come monsoon and India witnesses an array of festivals spread across the calendar. And, tomorrow happens to be Haryali Teej. This festival is mainly celebrated in Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Chattisgarh, Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.
The day is dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati's union and is celebrated to welcome the season of monsoon. Young girls, as well as married women, participate in the festivities. There are three types of Teej: Hariyali, Kajari and Hartalika. This year Hariyali Teej will be marked on Thursday (July 23).
Significance of Hariyali Teej
Hariyali Teej is marked as a remembrance to the reunion of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. On this day, married women observe fast to seek long life and wellness of their husband. Unmarried women observe fast to get a husband like Lord Shiva.
It is believed that on this day Lord Shiva accepted Goddess Parvati as his wife after she keeping a fast for him. Legend has it Parvati prayed and took 108 rebirths to be Lord Shiva’s wife. Goddess Parvati is also known as Teej Mata.
Significance of Kajari Teej
The Kajari Teej is celebrated on the third day of Krishna Paksha, also known as dark fortnight, of the Hindu month of Bhadrapada. Kajari Teej is also known as Kajli Teej and Badi Teej. Kajari Teej is observed with much enthusiasm in North Indian states, especially Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.
According to beliefs, married women celebrate the festival to seek Goddess Parvati’s blessings for a blissful married life and a long life for their husbands. While unmarried women observe the fast to get a good husband. On this day, women worship Neem tree and Moon God. This year, Kajari Teej will be celebrated on August 6.
Significance of Hartalika
Hartalika is observed during Shukla Paksha Tritiya of the Hindu month of Bhadrapada. The day comes a month after Hariyali Teej and a day before Ganesh Chaturthi. It is celebrated by worshipping Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati for marital bliss and progeny. ‘Hartalika’ is a combination of two words ‘Harat’ meaning ‘abduction’ and ‘Aalika’ meaning female friend. According to a legend, to stop Goddess Parvati’s marriage with Lord Vishnu against her wish, her friend took her to a forest. This year, Hartalika will be observed on August 21.