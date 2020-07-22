Teej 2020: Significance of Hariyali Teej; all you need to know about three types of Teej

India is known for its diversity and our various festivals which are celebrated with much fanfare across the country, and across communities, are a proof of that. Come monsoon and India witnesses an array of festivals spread across the calendar. And, tomorrow happens to be Haryali Teej. This festival is mainly celebrated in Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Chattisgarh, Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.

The day is dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati's union and is celebrated to welcome the season of monsoon. Young girls, as well as married women, participate in the festivities. There are three types of Teej: Hariyali, Kajari and Hartalika. This year Hariyali Teej will be marked on Thursday (July 23).

Significance of Hariyali Teej

Hariyali Teej is marked as a remembrance to the reunion of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. On this day, married women observe fast to seek long life and wellness of their husband. Unmarried women observe fast to get a husband like Lord Shiva.