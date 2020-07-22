Hariyali Teej 2020: Easy and simply stunning mehendi designs to try at home

Hariyali Teej is among the three Teej celebrated by women in the holy month of Shravan and Bhadrapada, which also include Kajari Teej and Hartalika Teej. The festivals marks the reunion of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. It is widely celebrated by women and girls in the northern parts of the country. On the auspicious day, women observe fasts for the long-life and wellness of their husbands, while unmarried women observe fasts to get a husband like Lord Shiva. Among the other rituals, women also adorn their hands with beautiful henna and wait for the colour to turn dark.

According to legends, when Lord Shiva was meditating, his wife Goddess Parvati had applied mehendi on her palms to garner his attention. Lord Shiva was left spellbound by the fragrance of henna and its beautiful colour.

Here are some easy and simply stunning mehendi designs to try at home this Haryali Teeej: