Hariyali Teej 2020 - WhatsApp greetings, quotes and messages

There are three Teej celebrated by women in the holy month of Shravan and Bhadrapada, which include Hariyali Teej, Kajari Teej and Hartalika Teej.

Hariyali Teej, also known as Shravan Teej or Sawan Teej, is one of the most widely celebrated festivals in North India, especially by women and girls. It falls on the third day of Shravan's first fortnight. The festival signifies greenery during the monsoon month. Hariyali Teej marks the reunion of Lord Shiva and his wife Goddess Parvati. This year, Haryali Teej will be celebrated on Thursday, July 23. On this auspicious day, married women observe fasts for the wellness of their husbands, while unmarried women observe fast to get a husband like Lord Shiva.

Here are Hariyali Teej wishes and messages to send your friends and family:

