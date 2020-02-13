Sunny Leone promotes Vegan Fashion Campaign launched by PETA India at LFW 2020

"My first question to any designer when I speak to my stylist is if its leather. If they don’t know they have to verify. Leather is not a part of my life anymore. When you actually see what happens, ignorance is not something we should have in our lives", she added.

Sachin Bangera of PETA, spoke about how non-vegan followers can also take part in using cruelty-free products. He said, “We have people who go undercover and how to the public what happens in the name of fashion industry. Sunny added to the same by stating that “All these animals are abused even before they come on the chopping block. They’re caged, poked, chained, leashed, they’ve never met their mother, and they’re pulled away from living a life. Some are even skinned alive. They aren’t even given a humane approach. So we and our friends can come together and just decide like ‘hey let’s not use this’.”