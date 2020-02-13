Sunny Leone promotes Vegan Fashion Campaign launched by PETA India at LFW 2020

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), an American animal rights organization that operates under the simple principle that animals are not ours to experiment on, eat, wear, use for entertainment, or abuse in any other way, joined hands with LFW to launch an exclusive print campaign with Bollywood actress Sunny Leone to promote vegan fashion.
Sunny, who is an ardent follower of Vegan lifestyle said that “I believe that we live in a time where you can make choices in terms of buying products that use animals, since there are other options and alternatives available. I really hope that when you’re buying that new bag that you just take a second to think where it came from."
"My first question to any designer when I speak to my stylist is if its leather. If they don’t know they have to verify. Leather is not a part of my life anymore. When you actually see what happens, ignorance is not something we should have in our lives", she added.
Sachin Bangera of PETA, spoke about how non-vegan followers can also take part in using cruelty-free products. He said, “We have people who go undercover and how to the public what happens in the name of fashion industry. Sunny added to the same by stating that “All these animals are abused even before they come on the chopping block. They’re caged, poked, chained, leashed, they’ve never met their mother, and they’re pulled away from living a life. Some are even skinned alive. They aren’t even given a humane approach. So we and our friends can come together and just decide like ‘hey let’s not use this’.”
