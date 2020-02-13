Fashion without borders on Day 2 at Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2020

The Sustainable Fashion Day at Lakme Fashion Week continued with an addition of Mumbai’s Parsi textile heritage and a fusion of Bengal and Tamil Nadu with their staple fabrics.

Ashdeen Z. Lilaowala, a textile designer specializing in Parsi gara embroidery, presented a craft he has researched extensively and has done much to revive with local artisans. With a team of 150 craftsmen the label showcased inimitable pieces from their studio based in New Delhi.

Ashdeen elaborated on his collection is called ‘Memories on Cloth’. He said “It is inspired by my childhood memories growing up in Mumbai. I’m an 80s kid and growing up in a Parsi household, we had lots of bold textiles and this is my interpretation of the gara embroidery. I have made it slightly more modern. We have worked with a summer palette. The challenge was to do this embroidery on the finest fabrics like silk, organza and net. We’ve created embroidery which looks like lace fabric.”