Women in sustainability shine on Day 2 at Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2020

Continuing its tradition of championing sustainable fashion, the Lakmé Fashion Week spearheaded conversations on preserving and promoting Indian handlooms and textiles, at the 2020 Summer/Resort edition. The platform took pride in reviving indigenous crafts and bringing artisans to the fore through strong and powerful initiatives and programmes.

A special showcase was designed with three young labels and one women-led social enterprise. The designer labels have been working with craft & handloom clusters like Jamdani weaving from 7 villages of West Bengal, Chanderi weavers from MP and Block Printing clusters in Bagru to name a few.

Jayanti Goenka, who featured her collection called ‘Evolve’, said, “Our inspiration is from Japanese simple living concept, it has a lot of natural dyes such as indigo and kashish, and its all hand printing and block printing, done by artists from Bagru, in Rajasthan. By using natural dyes we’re trying to focus on minimal chemicals. Sustainability is a way of living – rather than doing ten different things, you can do the same with five things.”