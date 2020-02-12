Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2020: Day 1 Highlights

The 29th batch of the Lakme Fashion Week commenced today at JioWorld Garden, BKC, Mumbai. This season the couture experts will ensure that the ensembles revolve around the Summer/Resort theme. The event is proudly celebrating two decades of being in business and being one of the most sought-after Fashion events in the country.
The day kickstarted with the Gen Next designers showcasing their creations. The four winners; Akhil Nagpal, Chandrima Agnihotri, Ananya Modi Jain, and the duo Mannat Sethi and Harshana Kandhari, were handpicked from 300 aspiring designers across the country, by industry experts.
Designers Abhishek Sharma, Anurag Gupta and Kanelle were also seen introducing some not-so-conventional range of outfits. While Sharma’s collection was inspired by artists and the use of different colors, Anurag Gupta’s collection was inspired by ‘Kala Namak’ a type of rice that Gautam Buddha is believed to have given villagers as alms, almost 2000 years ago.
Kanelle’s collection was inspired by blossoming of young love and the tenderness of a woman, owing to the fact that her clothes were seen having softer and more relaxed hues.
Next, Neha Dhupia turned showstopper for the INIFD Launchpad and rocked her bold and beautiful black outfit, as she walked the ramp with utmost grace and poise. The actress’s look was sans any accessories or jewelry, accompanied only by a pair of black boots.
Fashion Designer Swapnil Shinde had actress Sunny Leone walk the ramp for him. Shinde’s collection was a mix of geometric designs and pastel hues.
On the other hand, designer Vaishali Shandangule showcased a more traditional range of outfits. The ramp walk was complemented by young children performing an India classical-style dance. Vaishali is known best for creating wearable art forms out of handwoven textiles.
The fresh face of Lakme and Bollywood newbie, Ananya Panday, was seen in talks with Vogue India's fashion editor Anaita Shroff Adajania, elaborating about ‘So positive’ her digital social responsibility initiative and why cyber-bullying should cease to exist. She also spoke about her thoughts on the existing negativity on social media. Later, the two were seen interacting with the audience and taking tips from them regarding how one can make people happy and lighten-up someone’s day.
Day 1 ended with Manish Arora presenting an unconventional yet breathtaking show celebrating drag queens. The designer’s showcase comprised of neon colors, glow-in-the-dark paint, and a larger-than-life set-up.
