Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2020: Day 1 Highlights

The 29th batch of the Lakme Fashion Week commenced today at JioWorld Garden, BKC, Mumbai. This season the couture experts will ensure that the ensembles revolve around the Summer/Resort theme. The event is proudly celebrating two decades of being in business and being one of the most sought-after Fashion events in the country.

The day kickstarted with the Gen Next designers showcasing their creations. The four winners; Akhil Nagpal, Chandrima Agnihotri, Ananya Modi Jain, and the duo Mannat Sethi and Harshana Kandhari, were handpicked from 300 aspiring designers across the country, by industry experts.