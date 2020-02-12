'Trolls never get love in their lives': Ananya Panday opens up on negativity on social media at LFW 2020

Ananya Panday, who made her debut with Student of the Year 2 in 2019, has faced a tremendous amount of criticism on social media. From her captions on Instagram to her statement on nepotism, the 21-year-old has seen it all.
In order to spread awareness about social media bullying, Panday had started a brave initiative called 'So Positive'.
Speaking at the Lakme Fashion Week on Wednesday, Ananya said, "We have stopped valuing human relations and talking to someone in person because of social media."
"There is a lot of negativity in general on social media because it is such an easy way to reach to you," she adds.
Recounting her own trolling incidents, she said, "After a bad comment, I keep my phone away for an hour and go talk to my family and friends."
The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor further said that the trolls never get love in their lives.
"Leave one nice comment on someone's picture, it will make you feel better," she urged.
Earlier, Ananya was slammed for her comment on nepotism. She had said, "I have always wanted to be an actor. Just because my dad has been an actor, I will never say no to an opportunity to act. My dad has never been in a Dharma film, he never went on 'Koffee With Karan'. So, it's not as easy as people say. Everyone has their own journey and their own struggle."
Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi had a savage reply to Panday. "Jahaan humaare sapne poore hote hai, waha inke struggle shuru hote hai, " he said.
Ananya will be next seen in the supernatural comedy thriller Khaali Peeli opposite Ishaan Khatter. Helmed by Maqbool Khan and produced by Ali Abbas Zafar under the banner of Zee Studios, the film will be released on June 12, 2020.
She is also set to star in a relationship drama co-starring Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Shakun Batra, who previously directed Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu (2012) and Kapoor & Sons (2016), will direct and also produce the movie along with Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta. The film, which will kick off in March, will hit the screens on February 12, 2021.
