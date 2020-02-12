'Trolls never get love in their lives': Ananya Panday opens up on negativity on social media at LFW 2020

Ananya Panday, who made her debut with Student of the Year 2 in 2019, has faced a tremendous amount of criticism on social media. From her captions on Instagram to her statement on nepotism, the 21-year-old has seen it all.

In order to spread awareness about social media bullying, Panday had started a brave initiative called 'So Positive'.

Speaking at the Lakme Fashion Week on Wednesday, Ananya said, "We have stopped valuing human relations and talking to someone in person because of social media."

"There is a lot of negativity in general on social media because it is such an easy way to reach to you," she adds.

Recounting her own trolling incidents, she said, "After a bad comment, I keep my phone away for an hour and go talk to my family and friends."

The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor further said that the trolls never get love in their lives.

"Leave one nice comment on someone's picture, it will make you feel better," she urged.