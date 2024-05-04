Food Review: Serving Interesting Dishes & Cocktails, La Mar Bar And Kitchen Justifies Its Name With The Location

Zorawar Karla is back with a new offering, yet again. This time he has joined hands with Harinder Singh of Sunburn and National Sports Council of India (NSCI). The new restaurant, La Mar Bar and Kitchen, resides on the ground floor of an annex of NSCI at Worli. The first floor is occupied by Sunburn as a nightclub.

La Mar means near the sea, or the sea in Spanish and has poetic undertones. Living up to the name, the décor is white, blue and with long curves and space creation. The menu is a mix n match. Though one finds many Mediterranean dishes, there are Yellow Fin Tuna Tataki and Scallop Ceviche which are distinctly Asian or Peruvian.

They have a seriously long list of cocktails that can spoil you for choice. Signature cocktails, cocktails with varied bases — most are their own concoctions — and their twist to classic cocktails. If you love your gin and don’t mind your cocktail to be a little extra citrusy, then try the Style Hollandaise — gin, citrus, grapefruit juice, thyme with charred grapefruit as garnish. Their mixologist informs that quite a few cocktails have the citrusy flavour as that’s what the Indian palate wants as per their research.

Their Tapache is really good and flavourful. In house fermented tropical fruit tapache is topped with sparkling wine. Worth a try are their Caviar Cocktails. Ask for a spoon as you might need to spoon out the caviar for a bite as you drink. Ten Downing Street is another must try for a gin person. Matcha tea infused gin with lavender, citrus, tonic water and dash of mango sorbet. A complete drink with well-matched flavours.

Food choices range from tapas, small plates, sharing plates, raw plates, flatbreads, pastas and of course desserts. They also have charcuterie and fromage that’s served with homemade banana nectar, olives, crackers, and almonds. The selection of cold cuts and cheese is commendable. You have some not-so-common varieties of cheese like Comte, Tomme and Montery Jack. These are recommended with the wine list tastefully curated by Kusum. Talk to her, tell her the food you plan to order, and she will suggest the wine that will go well with it.

La Mar has been talking a lot about their signature Hummus and Pita. It is tasty, but I fail to understand the logic behind serving just one bread per portion. A minimum of two breads is advisable as the quantity of the hummus is quite good. Same goes for the delicious homemade cranberry sourdough served with Smoked Olives floating in olive oil. These tasty olives and the oil are procured from Rajasthan. Just two slices are not sufficient for the amount of oil and olives served.

Burnt Flour Grissini is a tapas that’s born out of sustainability. Dough pieces left on the baking board are rolled and re-baked, topped with smoked aubergine paste, garlic yogurt and chives to give a tasteful crunch. The vegetarians can also opt for Truffle and Scamorza Croquettes — soft, truffle oil flavoured cheese inside and a little crunch outside. Charcoal Broccoli that’s served on a bed of guacamole along with sesame sauce is a textural delight for vegetarians from the small plates. Salt Baked Beetroot Salad — varied coloured beets baked and tossed with greens, red radish, toasted hazelnut, feta cheese and completed with a balsamic dressing — is another good option.

Smoked Mackerel — smoky mackerel paste atop a sourdough slice — is a delight to the palate in every which way. Fish lovers should also try the Yellow Fin Tuna Tataki. The fish is dressed with fresh mango pieces and watercress when it comes to your table. Warm, homemade ponzu is poured over it on the table. The combination of textures and flavours leave you wanting more. If you are with family, then the Provencial Baby Chicken is absolutely a must. Delectable chicken that’s marinated and roasted with herbs is served with roasted baby potatoes, lemon and garlic, and its jus. Try the Lobster Roll — smoked lobster, sun dried tomatoes and chili aioli rest on a brioche dressed with chives and lime.

They have some interesting flat breads as well. Ortolona and Pesto di Basilico in veg and Carbonara Trufato and Cacciatore in non-veg are worth trying.

Don’t forget to leave some place for their unique desserts. Their Tiramisu La Mar is constructed on your table and melts in your mouth. Another unique dessert is the Avo Crème Brulee. This delicious dessert is made from Avocado, condensed milk and coconut milk.

Post 9PM the lights are dimmed and music changes. But the food quality remains impeccable.

Average cost for two: Rs 4000