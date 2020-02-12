Gen Next designers make the cut at Lakmé Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2020

Lakmé Fashion Week announced the 29th batch of one of its most coveted talent discovery programs - Gen Next. The four selected designers presented their creations at the upcoming Summer/Resort ‘20 edition. The programme this season, received over 300 applications by aspiring designers from across the country. The 4 winners were handpicked by an esteemed jury that comprised the likes of Amit Aggarwal, Tina Tahiliani and Gen Next mentor Sabina Chopra among other industry experts.

Akhil MNagpal, Chandrima Agnihotri, Ananya Modi Jain and Abhishek Sharma were the desingers showcased their collection this year. Here's what they had to say about their collection.

Akhil Nagpal - Mumbai

"Hold me tight, set me free is a lyrical way of putting across, how things that are structured are held together, they stand when things are held tightly or set loose so that is the underlying philosophy/ physics of how ...structures work, that kind of physics translates through our clothing as well. The very important aspect of what we're trying to do as a brand is to reinvent Indian handcrafting techniques."