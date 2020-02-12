Janhvi Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal set the ramp ablaze at Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2020

The Lakme Fashion Week commenced its Summer/Resort 2020 with the gorgeous Janhvi Kapoor and the dashing Vicky Kaushal. The duo turned showstoppers for designer Masaba Gupta and Kunal Rawal.
Janhvi looked bespoke as she sashayed in an exotic prints inspired cocktail gown, apt for a summer wedding.
Meanwhile Vicky looked dapper in a black and white suit style ensemble.
Lakme Fashion Week Summer/ Resort 2020 will be held from February 12 to 16 at Jio Garden in Bandra Kurla Complex.
