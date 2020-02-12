Lakme Fashion Week 2020 Finale: Kareena Kapoor to turn showstopper for Amit Aggarwal

"As you all probably know, 2020 is also a very special year for me. It is my 20th year in Bollywood and coincidentally it's also the 20th year of Lakme Fashion Week.

It's been a fabulous journey and I really thank everyone for all the support I've received in my 20 years in the industry," Kareena, 39, said in a statement.

The "Good Newwz" actor said she is looking forward to this season's theme, 'Better in 3D'.

"It's an ode to the woman who is multi-dimensional, who has depth, and more than one aspect to her personality. It's an ode to the modern woman.

I'm also really looking forward to not only sporting the new 3D makeup but also try on finale designer Amit Aggarwal's futuristic showstopping outfit," Kareena said.

The finale is scheduled to be held at Mukesh Mills here.