Sonam Kapoor’s Karwa Chauth Mehndi Design Features Anand and Vayu’s Names: A Must-Try Inspiration To Add Personal Touch

The auspicious celebration of Karwa Chauth has begun! This Hindu festival is observed with great devotion and love, where married woman keep 'nirjal' vrat (waterless fast) for their husbands. One of the traditions of this occasion is the adorning mehndi, where wives decorate their hands with henna featuring their husbands' names and beautiful designs.

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor has also immersed herself in this celebration by adorning mehndi. As part of the tradition, the actress covered her hands with beautifully intricate mehndi designs with a personal touch by writing the names of her husband, Anand Ahuja, and their son, Vayu.

She shared glimpse of her Karwa Chauth festivities with her fans on Instagram. Check them below:

Sonam's mehndi design for Karwa Chauth was elegant and detailed. One hand featured a beautifully created peacock at its centre, which symbolises grace and beauty. While the other hand showcased an intricately designed elephant, representing strength and good luck. The mehndi also adorned "Anand" and "Vayu" names on each of her arms.

Both mehndi designs were surrounded by delicate floral patterns. Her fingers were adorned with subtle, minimalistic designs, tying the entire look together.

Sonam Kapoor also shared a fun boomerang video where she playfully flaunted her mehndi-covered hands. In the clip, she wore a beautiful white chikankari outfit, pairing it with chic glasses.

Sonam's Mehndi inspiration

Sonam Kapoor's minimal yet elegant mehndi design is a perfect inspiration for married women looking to add a personal touch to their Karwa Chauth celebration. With its delicate floral patterns, clean lines, beautiful details, and animal designs add glamour and cultural significance to the celebration.

You can experiment with similar designs and add a personal touch by including your loved one’s name in the design, making your Karwa Chauth even more meaningful and special. This not only enhances the beauty of the mehndi but also symbolises the love and connection shared on this special occasion.