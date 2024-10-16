Karwa Chauth 2024: Unmissable 7 Mehndi Designs For Married Women

By: Rahul M | October 16, 2024

The auspicious celebration of Karwa Chauth is upon us, and this is the perfect time for married women to adorn henna in their hands. Here are seven designs you can opt for: 

Combination of floral designs and paisley patterns are the classic mehndi choice you can draw this Karwa Chauth

This design reflects the look of lace and includes bracelet-like patterns on the wrist, one of the trendy choice for many woman

You can play around with heavy designs and intricate patterns like this in the picture that complement your accessories

Delicate vines with flowers wrapping around the fingers create a soft and feminine look, ideal for married woman for the beloved festival

Designed by bold lines and floral patterns, Arabic mehndi designs are elegant and striking

If you are someone who likes a minimal and elegant look, the basic flower and circular mehndi patterns are ideal for you

Lastly, don't forget to adorn the back of your palm with beautiful motifs, floral patterns and leaf mehndi designs

