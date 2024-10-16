Karwa Chauth 2024: Unmissable 7 Mehndi Designs For Married Women

By: Rahul M | October 16, 2024
The auspicious celebration of Karwa Chauth is upon us, and this is the perfect time for married women to adorn henna in their hands. Here are seven designs you can opt for:
All images from Canva
Combination of floral designs and paisley patterns are the classic mehndi choice you can draw this Karwa Chauth
This design reflects the look of lace and includes bracelet-like patterns on the wrist, one of the trendy choice for many woman
You can play around with heavy designs and intricate patterns like this in the picture that complement your accessories
Delicate vines with flowers wrapping around the fingers create a soft and feminine look, ideal for married woman for the beloved festival
Designed by bold lines and floral patterns, Arabic mehndi designs are elegant and striking
If you are someone who likes a minimal and elegant look, the basic flower and circular mehndi patterns are ideal for you
Lastly, don't forget to adorn the back of your palm with beautiful motifs, floral patterns and leaf mehndi designs
Thanks For Reading!