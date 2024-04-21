Some Do's And Don'ts Of Food Items To Carry In Your Cabin Bag During Air Travel

Most of the time, travelling is fun but when it comes to air travel, it comes with different excitement and enthusiasm among passengers since the feeling of flying in the air and amid the clouds gives a relaxing exposure and experience. To make your air travel more convenient and comfortable, different domestic and international airlines impose certain limitations on cabin baggage, especially when it comes to food items. However, it depends on their norms and restrictions which may vary.

So, if you are a first-time flight traveller or aren't aware of the do's and don'ts of food items to carry in your cabin bag, this article will help give you an extra edge to your air travel.

Domestic flights

If you are planning to travel anywhere in India via flights, here are some specific food items that you should avoid putting in your cabin luggage or handbag.

Liquids More Than 100 Millilitres: Any fluids or liquids (both flammable and nonflammable) are strictly restricted if they are either half-filled or have a quantity of more than 100 ml. These items can be shampoo, lotion, hand creams, perfumes, oils, ghee, sauces, liquid spices, tetra pak beverages, milk products and gel substances like jelly, candies, chocolates, yoghurt etc. Such items are restricted while on-boarding flights because they are strong in odour which can disturb other passengers; also, there could be a high chance of leakage or damage due to temperature changes.

Bread and Spreads: You can carry a loaf of bread; however, it's important to ensure that it's packed effectively to prevent bread crumbs from mixing with other essentials or creating litter. Also note that spreads like butter, peanut butter, fruit creams, marmalade, and hummus are strictly restricted as they melt easily even at normal room temperature.

Fruits and Vegetables: Raw fruits and vegetables are allowed but make sure you carry the ones that can be eaten without cutting or peeling, as many airlines don’t allow carrying a knife, scissors or other such products that have blades inside them. Thus, it is suggested to carry fruits and vegetables like oranges, apples, bananas, grapes etc and avoid carrying mango, papaya, watermelon etc that need cutting and chopping.

Canned Goods: Foods with high liquid content, such as fruit cups or canned goods like cold drinks, coffee etc. are not allowed. You can only take them with you if they are less than 100 ml or are evenly packed in airtight plastic bags. Sarah was travelling to Bangalore via flight to attend her office event and she mentioned that, “I travel via flights at least twice or thrice every year within India but, I have never been to Bangalore before. During my flight onboarding time, I was stopped at a security check as there was a bottle of Mango Juice in my cabin bag. I requested them to allow me to carry this but they didn’t allow as it was an opened half-filled bottle with more than 100 ml of quantity. Though the staff was polite, I understand that it's their job to check and restrict people carrying food items that are restricted. So, unfortunately, I had to throw the bottle.”

Coconut: Coconut is banned both for check-in and cabin luggage as it contains a significant amount of oil in its hard shell which is flammable if exposed to high temperatures. Though you can carry dry coconut or chopped coconut into small pieces, carrying the wholesome coconut is a big ‘NO’.

International flights

If you are planning to travel abroad and also if that would be your first international flight then you should be a little more cautious and attentive while packing your luggage as international airlines are a bit strict and adhere to their rules.

Meat and Seafood: Raw cooked meats, seafood, eggs and other forms of non-vegetarian items are not allowed because people of different cultures, diversity and ethnicities travel on a flight and these food items can affect their sentiments. Airlines never prefer carrying these either in check-in luggage too as their odour or leakage qualities can litter and affect other luggage.

Pickles: Homemade pickles or packed pickles are strictly prohibited by international airlines as they carry large amounts of spices and oils. The odour of spices can disturb other passengers and oil substances have a possibility of leakage.

Baby Food: If you are travelling with infants, airlines often allow carrying baby food and feeding bottles (transparent bottles) if they exceed 100 ml bar, however, it depends on their guidelines that are meant and applicable for infants. The restrictions for carrying food like (cerelac) or milk in a transparent bottle are only because of security purposes as people around them don’t want hungry babies around them during their flight.

Alcohol: Any kind of normal or fancy alcohol bottles either for personal use or for gifting purposes are not allowed to carry in cabin luggage. Anamika recently travelled to Thailand and it was her first flight as of now, she shared her experience saying, “While returning to India from Thailand, the security stopped me as I had a bottle of the most expensive Champagne in my handbag to give to my friend on his wedding. I didn’t keep it in my check in luggage with a fear of breakage. I requested them so badly to allow me to carry the bottle but unfortunately, they refused. The staff is quite strict and now I understand that it's better to check and read all the guidelines before boarding a flight.”

Home-Cooked Food and Sandwiches: Not everyone prefers to eat meals inside the flight and airlines understand these concerns too as it charges a little extra and becomes expensive. This is why most airlines allow people to carry home-cooked food and sandwiches; however, passengers are required to pack them in plastic bags to avoid litter.

It's always a good idea to check with your airline and the specific country's regulations regarding what food items are allowed or prohibited to carry in your cabin bag to avoid any issues during security checks or customs inspections.