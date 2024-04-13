8 Ways In Which You Can Beat Boredom While You Wait At The Airport

Are you also a frequent flyer? Do you mostly find yourself scrolling your phone at the airport while waiting for the announcement of your flight? Or snacking even if you don’t have to? Well, I resonate with the situation. And I saw many of my friends struggling with the same. So, today, I bring you some things you can do to help you kill the boriyat (boredom) at the airport. Take a look.

1. Brainstorm, plan or catch up on work

This is coming from my personal experience. I don’t know if it is my profession or what, but as soon as I am at the airport, I find myself fully recharged to begin with a new writing assignment. Renowned writer Robin Sharma has also mentioned in one of his books that his creativity is at its peak at the airport or on a flight. So, if you feel the same. Here’s your cue! If this is not the case, and you find it boring to start working at the airport, you can brainstorm ideas instead. Raghunandan Saraf, CEO and Founder, of Saraf Furniture, says, “Take advantage of jotting down your ideas on the notebook or the computer during this time, visualising possible outcomes and strategies for the coming actions of your business. It is possible for the uninterrupted time to generate consequential and functional resolutions along with strategies.”

If you don’t want to work at all, read on!!

2. Pick a book or a magazine

Well, that magazine stand at the airport is waiting for you to pick one and give it a read while you wait for your flight. You can always carry your book and keep up with your reading pace. Nidhi Aggarwal, Founder, of SpaceMantra, says, “Consider carrying a book or e-reader to be entertained while travelling. Topics that engage you to play a vital role in the decision-making process, whether it's fiction to relax or nonfiction to take you further in life.”

3. Talk to your fellow passengers

This one is interesting! Many of us like sitting by ourselves but think about it—can be interesting to just break the ice with a stranger. Conversations sometimes can take turns from talking about business to vibing over travel stories. I remember vibing with a stranger when I was coming back from Northeast to Mumbai and he made me fall in love with Meghalaya just by showing pictures and telling stories. So, you never know where it can lead.

4. Go shopping!!!

Well, not a bad idea to buy a souvenir for your loved ones from a certain airport. Sometimes it can be an expensive affair but once in a while, you can always do it! There are some cool shops at the airport especially at international airports that you will not find easily in your hometown. Or you can just window shop and buy a couple of wine bottles for your loved ones from duty-free shops at the airport.

5. Play your airport playlist and vibe

It is always good to keep your airport playlist ready. Just name it as your airport playlist and add your favourite travel songs for every mood. Hariom Seth, founder, of Tagglabs, adds that if you have access to the VIP lounge at the airport then you can scan and listen to your favourite songs. “Due to bad weather or unavoidable technical difficulties, flights often get delayed. Waiting at the airport can be one of the most boring tasks in the world. However, we can transform this frustrating experience into something fun by using technology. Passengers can access dedicated airport song playlists by scanning a QR code and entering their PNR (Passenger Name Record) number. Songs like Lenny Kravitz’s “Fly Away,” Far East Movement ft. The Cataracs’ “Like A G6,” Frank Sinatra’s “Fly Me to the Moon,” and Iron Maiden’s “Aces High” can be played.”

6. Make sure you have a set of downloaded movies

It’s a no-brainer! If you are a movie buff then download your to watch movie before you fly. Even if you are not a movie buff, you can just download a brand new movie that is making all the noise and give it a watch at the airport.

7. Not a bad idea to try local cuisine

Aggarwal further suggests walking to a local cafe in the airport and having a taste of what they have in the state. Chandigarh airport serves pani puri and chaat at the airport. Vada pav is commonly found at Mumbai airport and biryani at Hyderabad airport. “Sample some local cuisine when in your layover destination so you can feel the culture of the place you layover.”

8. Just Relax and Recharge for the upcoming trip

Ah! Everything sounds too tiring for your current mood. So just sit back and relax at the airport. Maybe at the VIP lounge!! Or just find a comfortable chair and take a power nap, only if you have time.

So that’s it from my end you’ll. If you have any other amazing ideas. Do write back to us with what you do at the airport. Till then, safe journey!! Also, don’t miss the flight announcements while vibing at the airport.