5 Ways AI Will Influence Hiring In 2024

In the dynamic landscape of recruitment, Artificial Intelligence (AI) is poised to reshape hiring practices in profound ways throughout 2024. Experts predict a revolutionary transformation as AI becomes the linchpin, influencing recruitment from initial screening to candidate on-boarding. Industry luminaries offer insights on five pivotal ways in which AI is set to redefine talent acquisition, emphasising efficiency, precision matching, candidate experience optimisation, advanced analytics, and the broader impact on job markets.

Enhanced efficiency

The archaic days of manual resume screening and the arduous initial stages of candidate interactions are rapidly fading into oblivion. Balasubramanian Anantha Narayanan, VP at TeamLease Services Limited, emphasises, "Repetitive tasks like resume screening and initial candidate interactions are no longer a burden. AI automates these, liberating recruiters to focus on strategic talent acquisition." The transformative influence of AI extends beyond the conventional, actively scouring vast databases and social media platforms to unveil hidden talent pools. This not only expedites the hiring process but also broadens the horizons for discovering talent beyond the confines of traditional channels.

Data-driven matching

Finding the elusive ‘right fit’ has perennially been a challenge in recruitment. AI, however, tackles this challenge with surgical precision. Narayanan elucidates, "AI analyses resumes and job descriptions, identifying optimal matches based on skills, experience, and cultural fit." Moving beyond mere keyword matching, AI employs sophisticated algorithms to assess soft skills, learning potential, and even personality traits through advanced communication analysis. This data-driven approach not only ensures precision in hiring but also acts as a tool in mitigating unconscious biases, thereby promoting diversity in the hiring process.

Candidate experience

Munira Loliwala, AVP- Strategy & Growth at TeamLease Digital, underscores the pivotal role of candidate experience in the contemporary recruitment landscape. "From personalised communication to streamlined assessments, AI focuses on creating a positive candidate experience," she asserts. AI-driven chatbots seamlessly handle candidate inquiries, provide real-time updates, and even take charge of interview scheduling. Concurrently, AI-powered assessments ensure fairness, engagement, and time efficiency. The transformative impact of AI extends to automating paperwork and approvals, thereby expediting offer timelines and offering a smoother on-boarding process.

AI’s multifaceted influence

The influence of AI in the hiring process transcends the rudimentary stages. Narayanan explains, "AI’s capabilities extend further. It can analyse historical data to predict candidate success and retention, empowering data-driven hiring decisions." Moreover, AI personalises on-boarding experiences based on individual needs, ensuring new hires feel welcomed and swiftly become productive members of the team. The integration of AI in these advanced stages ensures a comprehensive and tailored approach to talent acquisition, marking a paradigm shift in the conventional understanding of the hiring process.

Broader industry impact

Lokesh Nigam, Co-founder and CEO of Konverz.ai, sheds light on the broader implications of AI in the job market. "AI-driven application tracking systems (ATS) are freeing recruiters to spend more time and energy on suitable prospects by automating the first resume screening process," he notes.

As AI roles surge, with an anticipated growth of almost 40% in the next five years, the impact extends far beyond the recruitment sector. The growth of AI is poised to disrupt various industries, including farming, medicine, and finance, creating a surge in demand for roles like Data Scientist, Data Analyst, Machine Learning, Cloud Engineer, and Full Stack Developers.

However, the utopian vision painted by AI in hiring is not without its challenges. Loliwala highlights the imminent need for reskilling and upskilling, stating, “Over 16 million working employees in India will need reskilling and upskilling due to AI’s influence by 2027.”

Nevertheless, the positive outlook remains robust, with AI expected to augment existing jobs, reduce human efforts in repetitive tasks, and enhance overall productivity.

In conclusion, the integration of AI into the hiring process is not merely a technological upgrade; it signifies a paradigm shift. As Nigam emphasises, “The use of AI in recruiting is likely to result in a more efficient, data-driven, and candidate-centric hiring process, benefiting both companies and job seekers.”

The future of hiring stands poised to be more hopeful, optimised for success, and driven by the transformative power of Artificial Intelligence.