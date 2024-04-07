Hindu New Year: Here’s What You Can Do To Attract Positivity

Gudi Padwa, or Ugadi, is celebrated as the Hindu New Year, mostly in Maharashtra, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. According to the legend, Lord Brahma recreated the world on this day, marking the beginning of Satyuga. Also, some legends state that on this day, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, who was an honoured chief of the Maratha dynasty, led the armed forces to triumph over the dominion of the Mughals and freed the kingdom in that region. There are different stories behind the celebration of the day. But today, as April 9 inches closer, we bring you some expert tips on beginning this Hindu New Year with more positive vibes.

Adorn your house

Well, it is the first thing to do whenever a festival approaches! Isn’t it? Clean up and decorate your house and make it ready for the festivities. So, here’s your cue to think of some beautiful decor ideas to begin the upcoming new year. Maybe try new Rangoli designs or just light your house with aroma candles and flowers. But do it as such you want to welcome new positivity to your house this year. Kunal Kulkarni, 28, a media professional from Pune says, “I love to help mom in adorning the house on the occasion of Gudi Padwa. While mostly we go with the traditional theme, this year I have suggested going a little boho on the decor. I mean, it’s important to clean up and decorate the house, right? That’s what we are going to do but in a chic way, this year. Haha!” On the other hand, Kartik Aggarwal, 36, Mumbai, says, “We always decorate our house to mark the Hindu New Year and also the celebration of Navratri. This year, we have bought a new house, so we are going to keep it simple and traditional.”

Dress Up for Gudi Padwa

It’s the New Year! You look good, you feel good, as they say! So, to instil positivity, dress up beautifully and attract all the positive vibes there can be. Shilpi Gupta, a fashion designer, suggests celebrating Gudi Padwa in traditional attire with a touch of glamour and your personality. “Drape to achieve an elegant look with rich fabrics like silk, brocade, or velvet in a vibrant colour palette of red, orange, yellow, or pink that elevate your ethnic look and symbolise the spirit of joy and happiness. You can opt for intricate embroidery work, such as zari, gota patti, or thread work, that adds glamour and sophistication to your ensemble, making a perfect festive statement. Accessorize with statement jewellery pieces like jhumkas, chandbalis, statement necklaces, or maang tikka to complement your ethnic look and make you festive-ready,” says Gupta.

“You must try to experiment with different draping styles for your saree or dupatta, like dhoti drapes, to create a unique and fashionable silhouette. Lastly, pair your saree or lehengas with a trendy designer blouse with unique cuts, embellishments, or back designs. A tailored blouse elevates your ethnic look and creates a bold statement. Complete your look with a stylish pair of ethnic footwear, traditional hair, and makeup to enhance your festive avatar and embrace the cultural and traditional essence of the festival,” she adds.

Do it the traditional way!

Well, it’s the right day to go back to the history of the festival and do a little more reading and then do it traditionally. The first thing you must do is to assemble a Gudi adorned with a bright cloth, neem leaves, sugar crystals, and a garland of marigolds, symbolizing the richness of life's blessings. Then offer prayers to the higher energy. This always helps! Manifest positivity in your life.

Actor Aushim Khetarpal, says, “Gudi Padwa holds profound significance as the inaugural day of creation, believed to mark the genesis of the world by Lord Brahma. Tradition dictates that offering Coconut and Lotus flowers to Shiva and Ganesha on this day invites abundant blessings and propitious fortune into one's life. It symbolizes the renewal of spiritual energy and the ushering in of prosperity and positivity.

He adds that it is a time for rejoicing, reflection, and reverence, as communities come together to celebrate the eternal cycle of creation and renewal. “By honouring age-old customs and embracing the symbolism embedded within them, individuals seek divine favour and auspiciousness for the journey ahead. Through the veneration of Shiva and Ganesha, devotees seek not only material abundance but also spiritual enlightenment and inner harmony, thus weaving together the threads of tradition and belief into the fabric of their lives.”

Add some music to the celebration

Music is synonymous to positive vibes. So, this Gudi Padwa, begin your day by listening to some classical music. Singer Jashan Bhumkar shares, “As a singer deeply connected to my cultural heritage, I choose to begin the day with the mellifluous strains of classical and semi-classical music. With each note, I pay homage to the traditions passed down through generations, infusing the atmosphere with a sense of reverence and celebration.” Apart from singing, he illuminates his house with traditional oil lamps, and as the gentle glow fills the room, he finds solace in the timeless traditions that bind me to my culture and heritage. “In celebrating Gudi Padwa, I not only honor the traditions of the past but also embrace the promise of the future. With each ritual and melody, I reaffirm my commitment to preserving the rich tapestry of Maharashtrian culture, ensuring that its beauty and significance endure for generations to come.”

This Gudi Padwa, manifest some positive vibes in your life following some tips that we have shared with you all and have a great year ahead!