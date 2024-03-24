Holi 2024: DIY Cocktail Recipes for Your Celebration

What better way to celebrate than with a spectrum of drinks that mirror the vibrancy of Holi itself? These DIY cocktail recipe guide ensures that the festival's flavour and colour are remembered long after the last burst of laughter. So, let's ring in the spring with a selection of ice-cold cocktails curated by the best in the business. Get ready to dive into a rainbow of delightful cocktails curated by experts, chefs and mixologists.

Brown

Rang De Basanti

Ingredients:

● 45ml vodka

● 15ml Sugar Syrup

● Single shot of Espresso Coffee

● Coffee beans for garnish

Method: Fill a cocktail shaker with ice cubes. Pour in 45ml vodka, 15ml sugar syrup, and a single shot of espresso coffee. Shake vigorously for about 15-20 seconds. Strain the mixture into a cocktail glass. Garnish with coffee beans.

About the Drink: This cocktail is a delightful blend of vodka, espresso coffee, and a hint of sweetness, perfect for those who appreciate the richness of nature's flavours.

--by Ajay Nayyar, Brand Ambassador Diageo India

Anjeer aur Gujiya

Ingredients:

● 60ml Whisky

● 2 tbsp Fig Jam

● 7ml Lemon juice

● 10ml Honey

● Fig

● Pinch of Cinnamon

Method: Combine ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice and shake well. Strain into a rocks glass with ice. Garnish with a sprig of thyme.

About the Drink: Anjeer aur Gujiya is a delightful cocktail that combines the richness of whisky with the sweetness of fig jam and honey, balanced with a touch of lemon juice and cinnamon.

--by Sweta Mohanty, mixologist, Aspri Spirits

Green

Pepino Cooler

Ingredients:

● 45 ml gin

● 3 slices of cucumber

● 6-8 fresh mint leaves

● 15 ml lime juice

● 15 ml simple syrup

● Club soda

● Cucumber slice and mint sprig for garnish

Method: In a glass, muddle cucumber slices and mint leaves. Add gin, lime juice, and simple syrup. Fill the glass with ice cubes. Top with club soda and stir gently. Garnish with a cucumber slice and mint sprig. Get ready to cool off in style!

About the Drink: The Pepino Cooler is a revitalizing blend of gin, cucumber, fresh mint, lime juice, and club soda, perfect for keeping cool and hydrated during your Holi celebrations.

--by Chef Gautam Mehrishi

Pink

Gulal & Tonic

Ingredients:

● 30ml Pink Gin

● 15ml fresh lemon juice

● Ice cubes

● Indian Tonic Water

● Strawberries for Garnish

Method: Fill a tall glass with ice. Add the Gin. Add lemon juice. Top off with Indian tonic water. Garnish with a fresh cut strawberries.

About the Drink: Gulal & Tonic (G&T) is a playful twist on the classic gin and tonic, featuring pink gin, fresh lemon juice, Indian Tonic Water, and garnished with fresh strawberries.

--by Bernice Dias, mixologist, Vaum Tonics

Yellow

Motichoor Mood

Ingredients:

● 500ml Tequila

● Moti Choor ladoo

● 15ml Vermouth

● 10ml Pistachio syrup (optional)

● 100ml Soda Water

Method: Infuse Motichoor Ladoo in tequila for a few hours. Mix all ingredients except soda water in a mixing glass and pour over a glass. Add a splash of soda water for a crisp finish. Garnish with Motichoor Ladoo.

About the Drink: Motichoor Mood is an innovative cocktail that infuses the rich flavour of Motichoor Ladoo with tequila, vermouth, and a hint of pistachio syrup, topped with soda water for a refreshing twist.

--by Sweta Mohanty, mixologist, VBev

White

Thandai Martini

Ingredients:

● 60 ml Vodka

● 30 ml Thandai Syrup

● Splash of Milk or Cream

Method: Fill a shaker with ice cubes. Add vodka and thandai syrup. Shake well and strain into a martini glass. Finish with a splash of milk or cream. Garnish with a sprinkle of ground nuts or saffron strands.

About the Drink: Thandai Martini is a fusion of traditional Holi flavours and classic cocktail elegance, featuring vodka infused with thandai syrup and a hint of milk or cream. Garnished with ground nuts or saffron strands, it's a luxurious treat for your taste buds.

--by Mixologist Monika Alcobev

Lime

Daiquiri

Ingredients:

● 60 ml White Rum

● ½ tsp Super Fine Crushed Sugar

● ½ oz Freshly Squeezed Lemon Juice

Method: Squeeze the lime juice into the Cocktail Shaker. Stir in the sugar and then add the white rum. Shake it well with crushed ice, then strain into a chilled cocktail glass. Garnish with a lemon twist.

About the Drink: Daiquiri is a classic cocktail made with white rum, fresh lime juice, and sugar, resulting in a crisp and tart flavour profile.

--by Chef Ashish Srivastav, executive chef at Mayfair Spring Valley Resort, Guwahati