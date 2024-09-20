Simplifying Conscious Vaastu For Bathroom Energy Balance

Conscious Vaastu is an understanding that is beyond basic principles of Vaastu, which often focus solely on the arrangement of doors, rooms, furniture, or colours. Instead, it emphasises a deeper understanding of Mother Nature and seeks innovative ways to conserve and nurture the environment.

In Conscious Vaastu, it is crucial that energy flows freely throughout a property and that any excess energy is expelled respectfully. This process mirrors the human body’s digestion and elimination systems: energy is absorbed, processed, and waste is removed. This is dynamic and is an ongoing process for both spaces and living beings.

In previous articles we’ve highlighted the water element as a significant source of energy. Conscious Vaastu expands this concept with wider understanding. Even the roads inside the city, roads leading to the property and driveways inside the property all of them relate to water energy. So, it’s not just water in physical form that has an impact but the understanding of water element needs to be further elevated from micro to macro aspect.

In ancient times, toilets were outside the house which very well served for hygiene perspective. Bathroom and toilet are integral part of water energy, which actually drain out the energy flow from the spaces. There are several principles and understandings for toilet which includes the zoning as well as positioning, interior layout, including the colours used inside the toilet. However, this article is aims to simplify the complete understanding of bathrooms and toilets. The drain of energy from a living space should be minimal and should be done in the most respectable way. Bathroom and toilets do play a very important role in defining the energy of the living spaces. Here are some simple principles that can be adapted to balance the energy of the bathroom and minimise the energy leaks.

Here are some fundamental principles to balance bathroom energy and reduce energy drain irrespective or the positioning of the toilet:

Keep bathroom door closed when not in use.

Fix any leaking taps.

Ensure drains and basins are not clogged.

For western toilets, always cover the seat when not in use, especially during flushing, to minimise energy drainage.

Bathrooms should be well-lit and ventilated. If natural light and ventilation are limited, keep the space as clean and dry as possible especially after the use.

Bathrooms and toilets shouldn’t be smelly. This is very important especially in industries.

Consider adding live indoor plants inside the bathrooms and toilets to purify the energy and reduce leaks.

These days many people prefer to have glass bathrooms that are visible from bedroom. These are not the best, since the energy can freely travel through glass adding to excessive energy leaks. It is strongly recommended to use roller blinds or install frosted films on the glass to minimise the leaks.

Toilet behind the bed weakens the energy. Simple way to deal with this is to move the bed slightly ahead of the toilet wall – keeping like an inch gap between the bed and wall. Alternatively, add a live plant inside the toilet.

A toilet door directly opposite the bed also disrupts energy flow; keep the door closed when not in use.

Wooden toilet seat covers can help minimise energy leakage.

Toilet door that are in flush with the outer wall of the room helps in minimising the impact.

Having glass partition for wet area helps in minimising the water spillage keeping toilet dry which works well.

Many people get paranoid about toilets being in northeast, southwest or in centre of their properties, considering it very unlucky or negative and associating these placements with negative outcomes. Ideally if there is a choice, best is to avoid bathroom or toilet in northeast, southwest and centre of the property. However, if the bathroom or toilet is already existing in one of these sectors how to deal with? Is suffering the only way out?

Conscious Vaastu encourages to firstly stop thinking about that bathroom or toilet being negatively impacting the lives and causing problems. The reason is that the more you think about toilet being in problematic zone is leading to challenges in life, the more attention is given to that space, which indirectly ignites the negative energy strongly.

So, it is important to start loving that space irrespective of its direction and keeping it clean and tidy. Beyond the fundamental principles mentioned, applying technical remedies through a Conscious Vaastu practitioner’s analysis can further help in balancing energy. Nevertheless, the most effective solution for addressing imbalances is to introduce live plants into these spaces. Live plants are excellent at absorbing negative energy and fostering a harmonious environment. If the energy in bathroom or toilet is too weak, the plants get dried up sooner. It is recommended to get locally available indoor plant that does requires minimal maintenance. This is how Mother Nature is used to balance the energy.

