Integrating Water Element In Conscious Vaastu for Enhanced Energy

Conscious Vaastu is dedicated to respecting Mother Nature, integrating simple and sustainable practices that not only benefit the environment but also create harmonious spaces and uplift personal energy. This holistic approach emphasizes the importance of aligning with natural elements, nurturing a deeper connection with the earth while enhancing well-being. By prioritising ‘sustainability’, Conscious Vaastu helps cultivate environments that promote both ecological balance and personal vitality.

Water, a vital element with dynamic energy, plays a crucial role in Conscious Vaastu. In this article, we will explore practical and adaptable ways to enhance the energy of your living space and personal energy using the water element.

Water element is highly sensitive. The uniqueness of water element is absorbing vibrational energy quickly. In various spiritual practices, it is commonly seen that the priest instructs participants to hold water in hand or spoon while reciting sacred mantras and then consume or sprinkle it around the space. Why is that so? The simple answer to this is that water absorbs vibrational energy of the sacred chants and that gets spread in the living spaces by sprinkling the water or uplifts / purifies personal energy by consuming. This shows that water can be energised.

Application

Drink water with love: Transform your relationship with water element. Water is a divine gift from mother nature. Drink water with love and take a moment to appreciate the satisfaction it gives, instead of gulping it down. This simple awareness uplifts inner energy. Drinking a glass of water slowly helps in pacifying the inner energy when a person experiences anger.

Conserve water: Conserving water is essential in macro and micro way. Leaking taps correspond to imbalanced emotions in Conscious Vaastu, hence they should be identified and fixed promptly. In addition to this, small gesture like consuming water as much as required from a bottle / glass and preserving the remaining water for further consume rather than discarding the bottle / glass helps in conscious preservation of this powerful resource. It is also important to consciously conserve water energy in everyday activity like bathing, washing hands, utensils cleaning and in whatever practical way we can.

Rain water harvesting: This is an important aspect that one needs to be consider in any development project, it is a small gesture of giving back to mother nature. Conscious Vaastu plays a crucial role in deciding the optimal location for rain water harvesting tanks. This can be discussed with Conscious Vaastu consultant based on the site energy.

Sleeping area: Sleep is considered as one of the best ways to rejuvenate the energy. Water energy being fluid in nature needs to be away from the bed. Avoid placing it directly besides the headboard as it creates imbalance in energy. Also refrain from placing water bottles near television sets. Keep it as away as possible.

Working area: Since water is powerful source of energy, it should always be kept ahead of your chair – on the desk and not behind the chair. In stores, avoid keeping water bottles behind the cash counter. Avoid placing water bottles near the computers.

Charging water: Water works as a remarkable resource to absorb and retain the energy from its surroundings, including the intentions and thoughts directed towards it. This concept which is referred as ‘charging water’ with intentions is a holistic practice that involves infusing water with your energy, thoughts, and emotions to create good vibrational energy. There are different ways and means to charge water. It can be charged using Conscious Vaastu gadgets or simply with positive intentions or by chanting mantras. Place your hands around the glass of water, and visualise good energy flowing into the water and then drink slowly.

Be adaptable: Just as water flows and adapts our inner energy too should be flowing in harmonious way and we too should be adaptable to the situations.

Water in virtual form: Above we discussed water energy in its physical form, however, the energy of water is so powerful that it also works in virtual form. It is important to assess the placement of painting or art having water in form like river, waterfall, ocean, stream, etc, in it. Simply seeing the right directions for placing such painting / art isn’t enough, there are many other parameters to be considered. One of the most important parameters is to avoid placing such picture frames / art on the wall that is behind the bed since water behind the bed leads to unstable energy flow.

These straightforward yet effective practices in Conscious Vaastu help us explore, understand, and conserve Mother Nature. Ultimately, the energy of water reminds us of our profound connection with Mother Nature and our responsibility to protect and nurture it.

(Dr Harshit Kapadia is a metaphysics consultant of Conscious Vaastu, Yuen Hom and Sam Hap Style of Feng Shui)