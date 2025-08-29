Naomi Osaka Stuns In Rose-Themed Crystal Outfit & 'Billie Jean Bling' Labubu Mascot At US Open

Tennis superstar Naomi Osaka turned heads at the US Open 2025 with a striking fashion statement during her opening-round match. The 27-year-old former World No.1 walked into Louis Armstrong Stadium in a bold, jewel-encrusted red Nike kit, complete with a matching jacket glittering with gemstones. Adding a playful twist, she styled her ponytail with bedazzled red roses that immediately caught the cameras’ attention.

The viral mascot: Billie Jean Bling

Osaka didn’t just stop at her outfit, she also carried a Labubu doll, a cult-favorite figurine that has become a fashion accessory worldwide. Dressed in a tiny blue tennis jacket, the doll hung from her bag like a courtside mascot. Osaka introduced it to fans with a witty twist: “She’s named Billie Jean Bling. Not Billie Jean King, Billie Jean Bling,” she laughed, proud of how the mascot brought joy to the crowd.

A fashion collaboration years in the making

Speaking after her 6-3, 6-4 victory over Belgium’s Greet Minnen, Osaka revealed that her sparkling red ensemble wasn’t a last-minute decision. The outfit had been in the works with Nike for years, but the addition of the roses came from her stylist just two weeks ago. “We toss ideas around, and this turned out better than I could have imagined,” she explained.

Osaka admitted the design process was complex. “The crystals are really hard to apply on a performance outfit, but New York under the lights felt like the perfect stage. I’m glad my first match was a night match,” she said. She also teased fans by mentioning she has a separate day look planned for her next game.

Beyond the glam, Osaka delivered on the court with her trademark powerful baseline play. With this win, the two-time US Open champion advanced to the second round, where she will face American player Hailey Baptiste.

Known for her fearless outfits and outspoken personality, Osaka continues to blur the lines between sportswear and high fashion. Her appearance at the US Open proves that she’s not just competing for titles but also redefining what it means to be a modern athlete, stylish, bold, and unapologetically herself.