Conscious Vaastu: Power Of Water In Harmonising Energy

Conscious Vaastu directs us to a remarkable yet simple approach which is easily adaptable in our lives. It assists in harmonising our inner energy, which aligns with Inner Vaastu, and outer energy, which aligns with Space Vaastu.

Water is a very precious element having phenomenon energy. The importance of water energy in Conscious Vaastu is realised once an in-depth study of five elements is undertaken. It takes years of study to understand the subtleness of mother nature, the five elements and its application into Vaastu for living spaces and aligning personal energy flow.

Water is more than a mere fluid; it is a force of mother nature that supports the ecosystem and living entities. It symbolises movement, flow, adaptability, flexibility and satisfaction indicating that the inner energy and the energy inside the living space should be as adaptable and flexible as the nature of water element. Water element is the essence and foundation of life force energy.

Case study

Recently, our team visited a large factory that had been designed according to the thumb rules of Vaastu. The clients were meticulous in applying the thumb rules at every stage while designing the factory, which added various restrictions in the industrial design and certain important essential criteria for smooth and practical functioning of the factory were neglected.

The factory was doing very well for few years. However, after a few years, the factory began facing significant challenges. Worker retention became a major challenge including the loyalty of senior managers too was shaken up. This led to major quality issues. In addition to this they started experiencing frequent machine breakdown. Despite implementing various strategies, there was little improvement.

They reconsidered getting a through recheck of Vaastu and energy of their factory, so they approached us through some reference. Upon learning that we employ Conscious Vaastu, which offers a unique approach to space analysis, they invited us for a site visit. On visiting the factory, we were amazed to see how meticulously thumb rules of Vaastu were used to make the factory ‘Vaastu Compliant’. However, the energy inside the factory were extremely low.

The overall placement, material movement, hot / cold sections and finished goods storage everything was appropriate. On detailed inspection of the energy flow, we found out that the energy of the ‘finished product’ was notably weak. Hence, the area around the machines was checked. The energy around machine was extremely weak. We observed ample of filthy and stagnant water underneath and around the machine.

On inquiring with the management about why there was so much of stagnant and filthy water, to our surprise we came to know that there was no appropriate waste water drainage system designed because thumb rules of Vaastu did not permit pits / chambers / sunken areas in the southwest and south zone where the machines were installed. They had done only some make shift arrangements to collect the waste water which also was not functioning correctly.

One key takeaway from the case study is that while adhering to Vaastu principles is important, the quality of energy within a space is ultimately more crucial. Drainage is an integrated aspect of industrial design that cannot be overlooked. Vaastu cannot restrict the essential requirements. Vaastu should complement and integrate with practical design needs rather than creating constrain. Conscious Vaastu is an approach that integrates fundamental Vaastu with space, time and personal energy giving a wide spectrum for planning and designing.

The clients in the above case study were briefed about the importance of creating appropriate drainage system and maintaining the space around the machines appropriately, which helped them in clarifying their misconceptions and fear related to Vaastu. We provided them with practical ideas on designing a suitable drainage system and straightforward methods to neutralise the energy associated with it.

Insights from case study

Stagnant, filthy water depletes energy: Accumulated dirty water negatively affects the energy of the space, impacting both the environment and the individuals.

Negative impact on energy flow: Constantly stagnant water, particularly when dirty, creates a negative energy field that affects the overall space energy. This has repercussions for the well-being of people and the efficiency of machinery.

Machine performance: Every machine requires a positive surrounding energy for optimal performance. The impact of space energy around machinery is significant, though often intangible.

Health and environment: Dirty water fosters an unhealthy environment, potentially leading to diseases and inconsistencies.

Dynamic nature of vaastu: Following only Vaastu thumb rules is insufficient. Vaastu is an evolving practice that must integrate ‘Energy Management’ principles for effective and efficient design.

In conclusion, clean water is extremely essential for life force energy. It plays a pivotal role in maintaining the energy flow within living spaces and supporting personal energy, thus contributing to a balanced and thriving ecosystem.

(Dr Harshit Kapadia is a metaphysics consultant of Conscious Vaastu, Yuen Hom and Sam Hap Style of Feng Shui)