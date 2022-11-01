e-Paper Get App
Shopping in Juhu: 5 celebrity designer stores to visit where you can also spot the designer as well

If you plan to spend a day in Juhu and bored of the beach and checking out celebrity homes, head to these designer outlets to take fashion inspiration for your next big day

Chhaya GuptaUpdated: Tuesday, November 01, 2022, 09:03 PM IST
Designer stores in Juhu |
Do you wish to wear outfits designed by your favourite designer and trying to spot the locations of these stores?

Don't worry, we have got a list of the best designers with their stores' location in most buzz locations of Mumbai, that is Colaba and Juhu.

Masaba Gupta

Masaba Gupta store in Juhu

Masaba Gupta store in Juhu | Masaba Gupta store in Juhu

Let's admit! We all love Masaba Gupta's bold designs. And most of us have seen her work through a host of fashion shows and celebrities flaunting Masaba Gupta quintessential prints. The ace couturier has a beautiful store in Juhu and it boasts latest collection from her label House of Masaba along with some of her staple pieces. You can walk into her store anytime and enjoy her world of designs and creativity. You never know, you may find a piece for your self.

You can also check out her destination wedding collections, festive wear, party and resort wear, all rendered in the brand’s signature colours, motifs and aesthetics.

Time: 11 AM to 8 PM.

Ritu Kumar

Ritu Kumar store

Ritu Kumar store | Ritu Kumar

Ever admired Kriti Sanon in that red chiffon sari or Priyanka Chopra Jonas in that black tattoo blouse sari, or Mira Rajput in that yellow chiffon, Ritu Kumar is the name behind those gorgeous outfits. If you want to see her work closely, head to her designer outlet in Juhu, which is a home for her extensive work over the years. You are going to be surprised with the repertory of her crafts which boasts of block printed saris, floral printed outfits and modern silhouettes. You can also check out her pret collection of bags and scarfs along with bridal collection.

The store disconnects visitors from the busy roads of Juhu with a garden entrance and opens to a creatively designed outlet with much emphasis put onto placing of the designer's collection.

Time: 10.30 AM to 8.30 PM.

Wendell Rodricks

Wendell Rodricks store in Juhu

Wendell Rodricks store in Juhu | Wendell Rodricks

The guru of minimalism, the legendary Wendell Rodricks, was a visionary of wearable fashion resort wear’ who focused on weaves and eco-friendly garments. His showroom is all white, with antique photo-frames and reminiscence collection – a selection of garments for men and women, that are inspired by his classics, and his complete collection of Goan Kunbi saris.

The designer revived the local sari-weaving community with the help of Kunbi sari weavers. Wendell Rodricks’ also has a collection of jewellery that draws inspiration from the colours and geometric motifs featured in his garments. Bollywood celebrity like Malaika Arora, Anushka Sharma, and Tisca Chopra among others are often spotted wearing Wendell's collection.

Time: 10 AM to 9 PM.

Kunal Rawal

Kunal Rawal store

Kunal Rawal store | Kunal Rawal

Located at Juhu Tara road in Juhu, the store is a house of the designer duo's eclectic collection which boasts bright colours and patters, weaved perfectly to the craft. Apart from the collection, the store with a minimal architecture makes for a perfect shopping space, since the clothes won't burn a hole in your pocket.

One of the most famous designers with Bollywood actors like Arjun Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Saif Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan among many others, men especially should surely visit Kunal Rawal's designer outlet in Juhu. You never know you may get inspired to own one outfit from Kunal Rawal designs.

Rahul and Anushka

Rahul and Anushka store in Juhu

Rahul and Anushka store in Juhu | Rahul and Anushka

Located at the 10th road in Juhu, the store boasts most of Kunal Rawal's quintessential collection from wedding wear to party wear made using different techniques.

You can pick a shirt, shrug or a colourful coat for yourself.

Time: 11 am to 8 pm.

