Wendell Rodericks' legacy taken forward as tribute to him on his 62nd birth anniversary

The label Wendell Rodericks, now owned by PSL, launched Bed n Bath range on 28th May to mark 33 years of the label's launch and his 62nd birth anniversary

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, May 29, 2022, 06:24 PM IST
The one-month-old Wendell Rodericks store in Palladium hosted Wendell Rodericks' family and friends to mark his 62nd birth anniversary and 33 years of his label. To mark this event, they launched a bed and bath range under the umbrella of the Wendell Rodericks label.

Set of bath, face and towels and just bath towels manufactured exclusively for the label with the traditional W mark of Wendell were appreciated by all. They also launched a bathing suits range typically Wendell pastels.

Jerome, Wendell's life partner and business partner, spoke to the intimate gathering before cutting the birthday cake song with Wendell's brother Chester. "This is the perfect time and way to celebrate Wendell..." he said.

Maria Goretti spoke fondly of Wendell to the cameras. Also seen were Dolly Thakore, Olive owner AD Singh, owners of Jamaat art gallery Pravina and Jamal Mecklai. PSL founder Abhishek played the perfect host to the party that moved to Papaya on the same floor for drinks and food.

