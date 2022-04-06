THIS international celebrity wore Masaba Gupta's creation at the Grammys!

South Asians are ruling global cinema and music with their impactful work. Maryanne J. George became one of the few South Asian Female nominees for a Grammy and won an award with her Maverick City Music collective! While she made everyone proud, the singer made us Indians even happier by walking the red carpet in a House of Masaba saree.

Maryanne J. George at the Grammy red carpet

Maryanne opted for a classic black golden-printed saree from leading designer Masaba Gupta’s home brand. Keeping the entire vibe traditional, she tied her hair in a bun. The singer, indeed, looked a million bucks in the designer drape.

Advertisement

Loading View on Instagram

An elated Masaba shares, “Moments like these make you feel surreal. Today, when we are talking about South Asian representation in global space, to have one represent an Indian brand on the red carpet of Grammy is a proud moment. Congratulations to Maryanne on her win with the Maverick City Music collective.”

Loading View on Instagram

Advertisement

House of Masaba has always been the first choice of many Hollywood celebrities for high-end events and award shows. Earlier, the global show Emily in Paris S2 featured a jacket from the brand. Apart from winning the fashion world, Masaba is gearing for the release of Masaba Masaba S2.

Published on: Wednesday, April 06, 2022, 06:32 AM IST